Belgium's cumulative installed PV capacity may grow from around 3.43 GW currently to up to 18 GW in 2040, according to a report by Belgian high-voltage grid operator Elia.
The study, which analyzes both short-term and long-term policy options on the future energy mix for Belgium on the path towards 2050, provides three different scenarios: a "base-case" scenario that is in line with the current policy for reaching the 2030 European climate targets; a "decentral" scenario that presents the highest penetration of solar capacity and includes, among other things, additional renewable