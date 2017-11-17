Belgian grid operator Elia expects solar could reach 11.6 GW by 2030, especially if distributed generation and storage begin to see strong development.

Belgium's cumulative installed PV capacity may grow from around 3.43 GW currently to up to 18 GW in 2040, according to a report by Belgian high-voltage grid operator Elia.

The study, which analyzes both short-term and long-term policy options on the future energy mix for Belgium on the path towards 2050, provides three different scenarios: a "base-case" scenario that is in line with the current policy for reaching the 2030 European climate targets; a "decentral" scenario that presents the highest penetration of solar capacity and includes, among other things, additional renewable ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...