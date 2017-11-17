

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Senator Al Franken has apologized over a sexual misconduct allegation by radio host Leeann Tweeden, and said he is ready to face a Senate Ethics Committee probe.



Tweeden, who works as a news anchor in KABC in Los Angeles for a morning radio show, narrated Thursday on its website two incidents purportedly occurred in December 2006 on a tour to entertain US troops in Afghanistan.



Tweeden alleged that the Minnesota lawmaker groped her as she slept and forcibly kissed her in a rehearsal for a comedy skit on a flight back from Afghanistan.



KABC published a photo showing Franken posing in a joking manner, smiling at the camera with his hands over Tweeden's breasts while she was asleep.



Franken, a comedian at that time, was the headliner of the team that also included country music artists and some cheerleaders from the Dallas Cowboys.



Franken had written some skits for the show, which were full of sexual innuendo geared toward a young, male audience, according to Tweeden.



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell demanded that the accusations of groping and forcible kissing leveled against the Democrat Senator be referred to the ethics committee. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senior Democrat Senator Claire Conner McCaskill joined McConnell in calling for an ethics probe.



McCaskill, who revealed Tuesday that she was sexually harassed as an intern on Capitol Hill 40 years ago, said 'Comedy is no excuse for inappropriate conduct, and I believe there should be an ethics investigation'.



Finally, Franken issued a statement, asking that an ethics investigation be undertaken, to which he will 'gladly cooperate.' 'I understand why we need to listen to and believe women's experiences,' he said.



Franken apologized for the grope, but denied the 'aggressive kissing' allegation.



He added that women who continue to come forward to tell their stories deserve to be heard, and 'they deserve to know that I am their ally and supporter. I have let them down and am committed to making it up to them.'



Franken, 66, was a Saturday Night Live writer before he was elected to the Senate in 2008.



Tweeden, who had worked as a TV host, sports broadcaster, as well as a model familiar to the audience from the covers of FHM, Maxim and Playboy, said the incident occurred during her ninth USO tour of the Middle East.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX