Pro-Trader Daily: Dividend Coverage: The Seventh Largest Cable Company in US Pays an Annual Dividend of $7.00; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on November 20, 2017

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a closer look at Cable ONE, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) as the Company's stock will begin trading ex-dividend on November 20, 2017. In order to capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date (excluding weekend) that is by latest at the end of the trading session on November 17, 2017. Are you looking for research on dividend stocks, if so register with us now for your free membership at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Today, PRO-TD covers ex-dividend news on CABO. Get our free coverage by signing up at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=CABO

Dividend Declared

On November 08, 2017, Cable One's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.75 per share. The dividend is payable on December 08, 2017, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 21, 2017.

Cable One's indicated dividend represents a yield of 1.04% versus the average dividend yield of 2.02% for the Services sector.

Dividend Insights

Cable One has a dividend payout ratio of 31.5%, which denotes that the Company spends approximately $0.32 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Cable One is forecasted to report earnings of $24.41 for the next year, which is more than three times the Company's annualized dividend of $7.00 per share.

At September 30, 2017, Cable One had $118.7 million of cash and cash equivalents on hand compared to $138.0 million at December 31, 2016. The Company also had $196.9 million available for borrowing under its revolving credit facility as of September 30, 2017. For Q3 2017, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities totaled was $88.9 million, reflecting an increase of 30.8% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for Cable One

On November 08, 2017, Cable One announced the election of Julia M. Laulis, President and CEO, as Chair of the Board effective upon the retirement of Executive Chairman Thomas O. Might on December 31, 2017. Might will continue to serve as a member of the Company's Board of Directors following his retirement.

"We express our sincere thanks to Tom for his leadership and his commitment to our associates, customers, and shareholders, and we are grateful to continue to have Tom's wisdom, insights, and experience on the Board," said Thomas S. Gayner, Lead Independent Director of the Board.

About Cable One

Cable One is the seventh-largest cable company in the United States. Serving nearly 800,000 residential and business customers in 21 states with high-speed internet, cable television, and telephone service, Cable ONE provides consumers with a wide range of the latest products and services, including wireless internet service, high-definition programming, and phone service with free unlimited long-distance calling in the continental US.

Stock Performance

On Thursday, November 16, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $670.43, slightly up 0.48% from its previous closing price of $667.23. A total volume of 29.12 thousand shares have exchanged hands. Cable ONE's stock price surged 13.98% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have gained 7.83%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 32.73 and has a dividend yield of 1.04%. At Thursday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $3.89 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily:

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily