Global $5.88 Billion Soy Protein Market Opportunity Analysis 2017-2022 - Increasing Consumers' Focus on Meat Alternatives

Global soy protein market is expected to reach USD 5,888.4 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022.

The high protein trend is gaining traction and will continue to evoke interest in upcoming years due to rising preference for healthy & nutritional diet, clean label trends, growing health & wellness trend, desire for a healthy life, and changing food consumption pattern which creates a significant demand for incorporation of soy protein into various products.



Increasing awareness about various benefits of protein and growing demand for protein rich diet, growing health & wellness trend, increasing consumer focus on meat alternatives, growing demand from food & beverage industry, and advancement in ingredient technologies such as microencapsulation are the key market drivers covered in the report which will support the industry growth in the forecast period.



Additionally, increasing inclination towards vegan diet and emerging economies such as Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa provides significant opportunity in this market. However, the factors such as preference for animal based protein and fluctuating raw material prices are expected to inhibit the growth of soy protein market to some extent.



The research report on the global soy protein market provides a comprehensive analysis of a major product segments such as soy protein concentrates, soy protein isolates, textured soy protein, and soy flour, grits, & chunks; and application segments such as food & beverages, animal feed, pet food, and others.



North America is the major market in the global soy protein market and is expected to dominate this market during the forecast period, with the U.S. contributing a major share, followed by Europe, and Asia-Pacific. On the other hand, the Asian market, especially China and India are expected to witness a boost in demand for soy protein and are poised to register fastest growth over the next five-six years, as a result of their economic development, increasing protein rich diet awareness, increasing health consciousness, booming food & beverages industry, rapid urbanization, and availability of large base of vegan population.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Burcon Nutrascience Corporation

CHS Inc

Cargill, Incorporated

E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

and Company Farbest-Tallman Foods Corporation (Farbest Brands)

Kerry Group

NOW Foods (NOW Health Group, Inc.)

SOTEXPRO SA (a Subsidiary of Gemef Industries)

Wilmar International

