

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Ossen Innovation Company Ltd. (OSN) released a profit for its second quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $1.2 million, or $0.06 per share. This was higher than $0.3 million, or $0.02 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 112820412.8% to $26.4 million. This was up from $23.4 last year.



Ossen Innovation Company Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.2 Mln. vs. $0.3 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 300% -EPS (Q2): $0.06 vs. $0.02 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 200% -Revenue (Q2): $26.4 Mln vs. $23.4 last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 112820412.8%



