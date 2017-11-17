Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Gardner Denver's Revenue Soared 40%; Adjusted Earnings Rocketed 266%

Research Desk Line-up: Regal Beloit Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GDI), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=GDI, following the Company's release of its third quarter fiscal 2017 operating results on October 25, 2017. The maker of flow control and compression equipment surpassed revenue and earnings expectations and also notched fourth consecutive quarter of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin growth on a y-o-y basis. The Company also raised its adjusted EBITDA guidance for FY17 by 7%. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Get more of our free earnings reports coverage from other constituents of the Diversified Machinery industry. Pro-TD has currently selected Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company reported on November 06, 2017, its financial results for Q3 2017. Register for a free membership today, and be among the early birds that get access to our report on Regal Beloit when we publish it.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on GDI; also brushing on RBC. With the links below you can directly download the report of your stock of interest free of charge at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=GDI

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=RBC

Earnings Reviewed

Gardner Denver announced Q3 2017 revenues of $649.6 million, up 40% versus revenue of $462.6 million in Q3 2016. The Company's orders of $606 million for the entire business was up 27% on a y-o-y basis. Gardner Denver's revenue topped analysts' expectations of $578.5 million.

During Q3 2017, Gardner Denver's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) surged 85% to $164.7 million versus $89.0 million in Q3 2016. The Company's adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues expanded 620 basis points to 25.4% in the reported quarter compared to 19.2% in the prior year's same quarter. Q3 2017 was the fourth consecutive quarter where Gardner Denver has reported triple-digit basis points adjustment EBITDA margin expansion.

For Q3 2017, Gardner Denver reported net income of $28.0 million resulting in some earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.13 as compared to net loss of $13.0 million, or $0.09 per diluted share. The Company's adjusted net income for the reported quarter surged 266% to $85.2 million versus adjusted earnings of $23.3 million, while adjusted diluted EPS of $0.41, soared 173% versus EPS of $0.15 in the prior year's same quarter. Gardner Denver's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.37 per share.

Gardner Denver's Segment Results

During Q3 2017, the Industrials segment order jumped 14% to $294.2 million on a y-o-y basis. The segment recorded revenue of $288.2 million, up 9% versus prior year's same quarter revenue of $265.6 million. The Industrials division's adjusted EBITDA was $63.1 million in Q3 2017, up 13% from $55.6 million in Q3 2016, while the segment's adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 100 basis points to 21.9% versus 20.9% in the prior year's same quarter.

For Q3 2017, the Energy business' orders soared 48% to $251.1 million on a y-o-y basis. The segment's revenue more than doubled coming in at $301.6 million, up 119% versus revenue of $137.9 million in the prior year's corresponding quarter. In Q3 2017, the Energy segment's adjusted EBITDA soared 348% to $98.6 million from $22.0 million in Q3 2016, while the segment's adjusted EBITDA margin was 32.7%, expanding 1670 basis points from 16.0% in the prior year's same quarter.

During Q3 2017, the Medical unit's orders jumped 19% to $61.1 million on a y-o-y basis. The segment's revenues totaled $59.8 million, up 1% versus the prior year's same quarter revenue of $59.1 million. For Q3 2017, the Medical segment reported adjusted EBITDA of $16.8 million, up 1% from $16.6 million in Q3 2016 and adjusted EBITDA margin of 28.1%, flat versus prior year's comparable quarter.

Outlook

For FY17, Gardner Denver raised its adjusted EBITDA guidance by 7% to $550 million to $560 million. The Company expects net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage to be approximately 3.0x at year-end.

Stock Performance

On Thursday, November 16, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $28.89, rising 4.90% from its previous closing price of $27.54. A total volume of 7.60 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 585.81 thousand shares. Gardner Denver's stock price surged 8.00% in the last one month, 31.50% in the past three months, and 27.16% in the previous six months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have soared 36.92%. The stock currently has a market cap of $5.82 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily:

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily