

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) announced that Qualcomm River Holdings, an indirect subsidiary of the company, has extended the offering period of its cash tender offer to purchase all of the outstanding common shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI). The tender offer is now scheduled to expire on December 15, 2017.



As on November 16, 2017, 8,131,355 NXP common shares, representing approximately 2.4% of the outstanding NXP common shares, have been validly tendered pursuant to the tender offer and not properly withdrawn. Qualcomm said, while the parties continue to work to complete the transaction by the end of calendar 2017, the closing may occur in early 2018.



