Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE: JHG, ASX: JHG) today announced that Andrew Formica, co-Chief Executive Officer, and Roger Thompson, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to speak at the Goldman Sachs 2017 US Financial Services Conference in New York on 5 December 2017 beginning at approximately 10:20am ET.

A link to the live audio webcast and the presentation slides will be accessible via the investor relations section of Janus Henderson's website at www.janushenderson.com/IR; an audio replay will be available on the same website for a period of at least seven days following the event.

About Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies.

As at 30 September 2017, Janus Henderson had approximately US$361 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees and offices in 27 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

