Global Racing Clutches Market 2017-2021 - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.14%

DUBLIN, November 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Racing Clutches Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global racing clutches market to grow at a CAGR of 9.14% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Racing Clutches Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The global racing clutch market also covers the premium clutch technology, which is being applied in the premium luxury, performance, sports, and super vehicle categories. Also, the major design and manufacturing capability of the racing clutch is determined by the motorsports industry.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing motorsport events and introduction of new sporting formats. Motorsport comprises of various sporting events that involve automotive. Since past few years, such events have been gaining popularity, which has led to an increase in the number of these events and the introduction of new motorsport formats. The development of localized racing events by major manufacturers to showcase the leadership of their performance technology is one of the examples of the new formats.

One trend in the market is friction-less engine coupling with the drive system. For a long time now, the clutch system has been the safest method for engine and transmission coupling. When it comes to engine technology, reduction of friction and increase of energy transfer efficiency has been subjects of significant research. It is expected that, with time, the manual gearbox will phase-out from the automotive industry and give way to the automatic transmission.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is unregulated aftermarket. The aftermarket is estimated to contribute about 32.02% share in the global racing clutches market by 2021. The aftermarket is an important channel for technological performance upgrades in the automotive industry. However, in the global racing clutches market, this opportunity is exploited by many counterfeit and under-performing products, which are available at low prices in the market. Producers from China play a vital role in disrupting the aftermarket with low-cost products and technology degradation.



Key vendors

AP Racing

EXEDY Globalparts

ZF

Other prominent vendors

Schaeffler

Valeo

OS Giken

SPEC

Helix Autosport

Ace Racing Clutches

Advanced Clutch Technology

Tilton Engineering



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Performance



Part 07: Geographical Segmentation



Part 08: Decision Framework



Part 09: Drivers And Challenges



Part 10: Market Trends



Part 11: Vendor Landscape



Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/944s6v/global_racing



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716