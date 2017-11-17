Magazine honors the best employers in Massachusetts

Globoforce, a leading provider of social recognition and continuous performance development solutions, has been named one of the Top Places to Workin Massachusetts in the 10th annual employee-based survey project from The Boston Globe Globoforce was ranked 25 in the medium-sized business category for the third consecutive year and honored for the fifth time since 2012.

Globoforce is leading the charge to rebuild human capital management processes to be more human-focused while fully leveraging social connections among employees. Globoforce introduced social recognition innovation to the HR industry and now works with millions of employees in more than 160 countries to help create positive experiences at work. The company's own internal recognition program, Globostars, has generated thousands of recognition moments companywide to inspire employees to do the best work of their lives. As part of its mission to promote greater employee learning, development, and performance growth, this year Globoforce introduced its performance improvement solution, Conversations. The platform aligns, connects, and develops people and teams with more frequent communication around priorities and feedback to improve employee and business performance. Globoforce also introduced "Respect for All" as a new company value in 2017 to champion the needs of all its employees and strengthen employees' sense of inclusion and belonging even further.

"We believe in human potential and are steadfast in our commitment to building a workplace where all employees feel valued, recognized, and respected," said Eric Mosley, CEO of Globoforce. "At Globoforce, our people are what make the company truly special. It's a place where countless of us have done the best work of our careers, due to so many incredible relationships built upon trust and respect. We thank The Boston Globe for this honor and our employees for their passion to continue to innovate and disrupt old HR practices to bring more positivity to millions of people around the world every day."

Globoforce is the founder and pioneer of the WorkHuman movement, which is dedicated to helping educate, energize, and engage business and HR leaders to build more human-focused work cultures worldwide. The movement serves as the catalyst for creating a more inclusive and human workplace one that values individuals as key components to the growth and success of an organization. The WorkHuman 2018 conference will be held April 2-5 in Austin, Texas. The conference has grown five times in size since its inception in 2015 and will feature thought leaders including Adam Grant, best-selling author and Wharton professor; Dr. David Rock, director, NeuroLeadership Institute; Mike Elliott, EVP, chief people officer, JetBlue; and John Ryan, CEO, Great Place to Work Ireland and global CEO of Healthy Place to Work among many workplace luminaries.

Top Places to Workrecognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on by the people who know them best their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company's direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement. The employers are placed into one of four groups: small, with 50 to 99 employees; medium, with 100 to 249 workers; large, with 250 to 999; and largest, with 1,000 or more.

"Our winning companies are all in on a secret," said Katie Johnston, the Globe's Top Places to Work editor. "Treating employees well isn't that difficult, and the payoff increased morale, retention, and productivity is huge."

The rankings in the Top Places to Work are based on confidential survey information collected by Energage, an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention, from nearly 75,060 individuals at 334 Massachusetts organizations. The winners share a few key traits, including offering progressive benefits, giving their employees a voice, and encouraging them to have some fun while they're at it.

About Globoforce

Pioneer of the WorkHuman movement, Globoforce helps make work more human for millions of people and organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based social recognition and continuous performance development solutions help build award-winning cultures where employees feel more appreciated and socially connected at work driving a sense of belonging and inspiring the entire organization to reach its full potential and achieve business success. Founded in 1999, the company is headquartered in Framingham, Mass., and Dublin, Ireland.

To learn more:

Visit: http://www.globoforce.com

Read: http://globoforce.com/globoblog

Follow: Twitter @Globoforce LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/globoforce Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/globoforce



View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171117005185/en/

Contacts:

Globoforce

Shweta Agarwal, 508-229-1541

Senior Manager, Public Relations

Shweta.Agarwal@globoforce.com