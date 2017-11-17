Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their recent price analysis study on the food and beverage industry. The client, food and beverage company, wanted to identify the most profitable customers and cost-effectively target them. The main aim of the client was to understand their pricing portfolios and revise their product pricing to improve customer profitability. Also, the client wanted to identify the pricing opportunities and optimize pricing strategies to improve business performance.

According to the price analysis experts at Quantzig, "In this highly fragmented market, companies in the food and beverage sectors are focusing on pricing strategies to improve sales and boost productivity. Major players in the food and beverage industry are adopting pricing analytics solutions to build strong pricing models."

The food and beverages sector is as diverse as it is lucrative. Increasing segmentation of products, healthy food trends, and reducing operating costs are some of the challenges faced by the food and beverage industry. Therefore, leading organizations in the food and beverage industry are relying on price analytics solution to understand the effect of price promotion on the marketing activity.

The solution offered by Quantzig helped the client to build effective strategies to offer discounts and improve the volume of sales. The client was able to understand their trade-off customers and the impact of price changes on sales and profit. Additionally, the client was able to build strong pricing strategies.

This price analysis solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Identify the pricing opportunities in the market

Realign prices and increase profit margins

This price analysis solution offered predictive insights on:

Gauging price elasticity for a wide array of products and optimizing pricing

Better positioning the products based on the demands of the customers

