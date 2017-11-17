IoT Provider Positioned For Its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision, Positioned Higher Compared to Previous Year



SAN JOSE, Calif., 2017-11-17 14:05 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeris, a technology leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced it was identified for the second consecutive year by Gartner, Inc. as a Visionary in the 2017 Magic Quadrant for Managed M2M Services, Worldwide.



This Gartner Magic Quadrant report, authored by Eric Goodness, Leif-Olof Wallin, Aapo Markkanen, and Godfrey Chua, and published on October 23, 2017, evaluated the global market for managed M2M services and assessed 21 different companies on 15 criteria for ability to execute and completeness of vision.



Aeris offers IoT and M2M services for a number of industries, including automotive connected vehicle, telematics, fixed assets, healthcare, wireless point-of-sale and utilities. The Aeris IoT Services platform provides in-depth visibility and control of devices, assets or sensors, regardless of time or location. This comprehensive IoT solution, with its suite of features built into the platform, is geared to enhance revenue, create new services and business models, and provide a distinct market differentiation for enterprises, original equipment manufacturers and service providers against their competitors.



Aeris also is committed to collaborating with nonprofits and social impact organizations, making IoT tools available for communicating and analyzing data that will enable them to improve the lives of those most in need and to foster better use of our planet's scarce resources.



Supporting Quote



-- Raj Kanaya, Chief Marketing Officer and Managing Director of Automotive, Aeris, and CEO, Aeris Japan "To us, Aeris' Visionary position in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed M2M Services, Worldwide provides powerful external validation of our strategy to help companies unlock the value of the Internet of Things. IoT is transforming nearly every industry, and we believe that market leaders in every industry sector are turning to Aeris to take them on the journey from unconnected product to connected service."



About the Magic Quadrant Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



About Aeris Aeris is a global technology partner with a proven history of helping companies unlock the value of IoT. For more than a decade, we've powered critical projects for some of the most demanding customers of IoT services. Aeris strives to fundamentally improve businesses by dramatically reducing costs, accelerating time-to-market, and enabling new revenue streams. Built from the ground up for IoT and road tested at scale, Aeris IoT Services are based on the broadest technology stack in the industry, spanning connectivity up to vertical solutions. As veterans of the industry, we know that implementing an IoT solution can be complex, and we pride ourselves on making it simpler.



