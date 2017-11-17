Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2017) - UGE International Ltd. (TSXV: UGE) (OTCQB: UGEIF) ("UGE" or the "Company"), a leader in renewable energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector, will release its third quarter 2017 financial results on Wednesday, November 22nd, 2017 before market open.

UGE has scheduled a conference call for analysts, hosted by UGE's CEO, Nick Blitterswyk, and CFO, Jimmy Vaiopoulos, starting at 10:00am EST on November 22nd, 2017. You may join this conference call by dialing: 1 (866) 297-6395, Canada/US Toll Free, and confirmation number: 46034824.

You will be able to access UGE's Q3 2017 financial results and an audio recording of the conference call on UGE's corporate website at https://www.ugei.com/financial-filings.

About UGE

UGE delivers immediate savings to businesses through the low cost of solar energy. We help commercial and industrial clients become more competitive by providing distributed renewable energy solutions at no upfront cost, generating long term economic and environmental returns. With over 340 MW of global experience, we work daily to power a more sustainable world. Visit us at www.ugei.com.

