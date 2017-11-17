

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) announced a profit for its third quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $20.51 million, or $0.30 per share. This was up from $1.40 million, or $0.02 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.22 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $859.11 million. This was up from $821.73 million last year.



Abercrombie & Fitch Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $20.51 Mln. vs. $1.40 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 1365.0% -EPS (Q3): $0.30 vs. $0.02 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 1400% -Analysts Estimate: $0.22 -Revenue (Q3): $859.11 Mln vs. $821.73 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.5%



