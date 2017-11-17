The share capital of Strategic Investments A/S will be increased on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 21 November 2017 in the ISIN below.



ISIN: DK0010271238 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: Strategic Investments ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 307,500,000 shares (DKK 153,750,000) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 40,500,000 shares (DKK 20,250,000) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 348,000,000 shares (DKK 174,000,000) ----------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 1.23 ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.50 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: STRINV ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 12275 -----------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



