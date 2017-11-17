sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 17.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,156 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: 603063 ISIN: DK0010271238 Ticker-Symbol: DNN 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS A/S 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS A/S
STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS A/S0,1560,00 %