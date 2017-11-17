NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/17 -- NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring Petroteq Energy Inc. (TSX VENTURE: PQE) (OTCQX: PQEFF) (FRANKFURT: MW4A), a Canadian-registered, publicly traded company engaged in the development and implementation of proprietary technologies for the environmentally safe extraction of heavy oils from oil sands, oil shale deposits and shallow oil deposits.

The publication, titled, "Can Blockchain Technology Revolutionize the Global Oil & Gas Industry Supply Chain?" discusses Petroteq's position as a problem-solver in its application of blockchain technology to tackle the unique challenges of the oil and gas industry.

To view the full publication, visit: https://www.networknewswire.com/can-blockchain-technology-revolutionize-global-oil-gas-industry-supply-chain/

"What if the supply chain were intelligent, transparent, and able to adapt to market conditions or geopolitical pressures that affect a company's bottom line in real time? Technological innovations are often found in the oil and gas industry, although most of those improvements have been found out in the field. There's one innovation, however, that is still finding its way into the oil and gas sector: blockchain technology (http://nnw.fm/3CJku).

Petroteq Energy (TSX VENTURE: PQE) (OTCQX: PQEFF) (PQEFF) is one oil and gas exploration company that refuses to wait and see what others might do, choosing instead to embrace what it sees as the many benefits of blockchain technology. On November 6, Petroteq Energy and First Bitcoin Capital Corp. (OTCQX: BITCF) announced a co-development agreement to create a new supply chain management platform based on blockchain technology that is specifically geared for the oil and gas industry (http://nnw.fm/l3hJ4).

About Petroteq Energy Inc.

Petroteq Energy Inc. is a Canadian-registered holding company, publicly trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (PQE) and the OTCQX trading platform (PQEFF). Its offices are located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and Los Angeles, California, with its initial plant location in Vernal, Utah. Petroteq is focused on value creation through the development and implementation of proprietary technologies for the environmentally safe extraction of heavy oils from oil sands, oil shale deposits and shallow oil deposits.

For more information about Petroteq Energy Inc. visit: https://petroteq.energy/. For more on Petrobloq visit: https://petrobloq.com/

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

For more information please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

