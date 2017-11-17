Airflow Management Market Worth 807.3 Million USD by 2023

PUNE, India, November 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Airflow Management Market by Offerings (Component (Blanking Panels, Grommets, Containment, and Air Filled Kits), and Services), Cooling System (Chilled Water, Direct Expansion), Data Center Type, Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets', market is projected to grow from USD 475.2 Million in 2017 to USD 807.3 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 9.24% between 2017 and 2023. Increasing number of data centers worldwide and improving cooling efficiency and thermal management in data centers are driving the growth of the airflow management market.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 65 Market Data Tables and 48 Figures spread through 162 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Airflow Management Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/airflow-management-market-134545888.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Containment component is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2017 and 2023

The market for containment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023. Containment can prevent the mixing of hot air and cold air as well as eliminate hot spots and enhance energy savings in data centers. The benefits associated with data center containment solutions are anticipated to drive the growth of the containment market.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=134545888

The BFSI industry is expected to grow at highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023

In the BFSI industry, banks, insurance companies, stockbrokers, and insurance companies are considered. The growing demand for cloud services and data storage in the banking sector has contributed to the increased adoption of airflow management solutions in the BFSI industry.

Airflow management market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023

The airflow management market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023. The rising investments for technological advancements, growing data center infrastructure, and increasing focus on commercial and IT and telecom industries is expected to drive the market. Commercial, IT and telecom, and government and defense are the major industries driving the growth of the airflow management market in APAC.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=134545888

Key players in the ecosystem of the airflow management market profiled in this report are Upsite Technologies (US), Kingspan Group (Ireland), Schneider Electric (France), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), Subzero Engineering (US), Polargy, Inc. (US), Geist (US), AdaptivCOOL (US), 42U (US), Data Clean Corporation (US), EDP Europe (UK), Triad Floors (US), Conteg (Czech Republic), Unitile (India), Halton Group (Finland), E Technologies (US), ProSource Technical Services (US), Critical Environments Group (US), 2bm Ltd. (England), and Tripp Lite (US).

Subscribe Reports from Semiconductor Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

Browse Related Reports

Data Center Interconnect Market by Type (Product, Software, Services), Application (Real-Time Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity, Workload (VM) and Data (Storage) Mobility), End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/data-center-interconnect-market-40733195.html

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog@ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/electronics-and-semiconductors

Connect us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets