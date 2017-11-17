CPR Cell Phone Repair Grows Franchise Network with a New Store in Morton Grove, IL

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2017 / CPR Cell Phone Repair is proud to announce the opening of its newest store in Morton Grove, IL. As the largest and fastest growing mobile device repair franchise network in North America, CPR Cell Phone Repair has more than 400 franchise locations nationwide. The CPR network congratulates store owner Bob Van Pelt on the opening of his second CPR store in Morton Grove, IL.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Morton Grove, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/morton-grove-il/.

"We are so pleased that Bob has decided to open another CPR location in the Morton Grove area," says Josh Sevick, CEO of CPR Cell Phone Repair. "We're proud of the success Bob has seen with his CPR store in Arlington Heights and know his newest location will serve customers in the area with the same quality service."

Serving the Chicago community of Edison Park and the Northwest suburbs of Chicago, Morton Grove is a bustling local suburb. Surrounded by growing shopping centers, neighborhoods, and convenient access points to downtown Chicago, CPR Morton Grove is a great addition to the area.

Bob Van Pelt is a Chicago native and currently resides in Park Ridge, IL with his wife and two children. Bob has 25 years of experience in Fortune 500 HR departments and is a member of both the Arlington Heights Chamber of Commerce and the Morton Grove Chamber of Commerce. His hobbies include tennis, skiing, traveling, and learning about the latest gadgets on the market.

"I'm delighted to be part of the expansion of the CPR network of franchise stores," says Bob. "My decision was based on CPR being rated as the fastest and largest cell phone repair company in the nation."

The CPR Morton Grove store offers a variety of repair services for computers, gaming systems, tablets, and much more. The CPR Morton Grove staff includes ISO-certified technicians who specialize in providing fast, professional services. The store also provides customers with the CPR Limited Lifetime Warranty on a variety of repairs.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Morton Grove is located at:

7136 Dempster

Morton Grove, IL 60053

Please contact the store at 847-983-4645 or via email: repairs@cpr-mortongrove.com.

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/morton-grove-il/.

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 400 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets and other personal electronic devices. In both 2016 and 2017 CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2017 CPR was ranked in the top 100 tier of the List and was ranked #1 in the electronic repairs category. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit http://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Bill Bishilany

bbishilany@merrymtg.com

216-674-0645 x649

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair