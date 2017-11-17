VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA and SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/17 -- Compass Gold Corp. (NEX: CVB.H) (Compass or the Company) announces the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on November 16, 2017 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

At the meeting, the shareholders of the Company approved of all the resolutions set out in the management information circular, including the:

-- re-election of members of the Company's Board of directors; -- acquisition of all of the Shares in Mali Gold Exploration Pty Ltd (Acquisition); -- continuance of the Company's corporate existence from the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) to the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (Continuance); -- ratification of the rolling stock option plan of the Company; -- approval of a restricted share unit plan; and -- appointment of the auditors, Dale, Matheson Carr-Hilton LaBonte LLP.

The Company will now proceed to the completion of the Acquisition and Continuance, including the completion of the previously announced private placement. share consolidation and all other requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company re-iterates that the trading in the Company's shares will continue on a pre-consolidation basis until the completion of the Acquisition and related matters.

About Compass

Compass is a public company organized under the laws of British Columbia. Compass is currently listed on the NEX board of the Exchange.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF COMPASS GOLD CORP.

"Lara Iacusso"

Lara Iacusso, Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Compass Gold Corporation

James Henderson

E: Jamie@transoceangroup.com

Tel: +61 2 8823 3100 or +61 403 603 377

Website: www.compassgoldcorp.com



