

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc ('the Company')



17 November 2017



Purchase of own securities and total voting rights



Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that on 17 November 2017 the Company purchased for cancellation 326,414 Ordinary shares at a price of 84.5p per share.



Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company now consists of 98,962,039 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 0.01p each, with voting rights.



For further enquiries, please contact:



Nicola Board Company Secretary 020 7776 3195



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc via GlobeNewswire



B0JQZZ8R12



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX