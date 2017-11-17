Net Insight AB: Gunilla Fransson proposed as new Chairman of the Board in Net Insight

Stockholm, Sweden - Net Insight, the leading provider in streaming, media transport and resource scheduling, today announces that the nomination committee will propose Gunilla Fransson as new Chairman of the Board of Net Insight AB.

The Chairman of the Board at Net Insight Lars Berg has after eighteen years on the Board, of which seventeen years as its Chairman, announced that he is not available for re-election at the Annual General Meeting 2018. The Nomination Committee has today decided to propose that the Annual General Meeting elects the current Board member Gunilla Fransson as new Chairman of the Board.

Gunilla Fransson has been a Board member since 2008. Up until 2016, she was a member of Saab AB's group management, and possesses over 20 years' experience of the telecom sector, formerly holding several senior positions in the Ericsson group. Gunilla Fransson is a Board member of Trelleborg AB, Nederman AB, Eltel AB and Enea AB amongst others.

The Chairman of the Nomination Committee Ramsay Brufer comments: "Lars Berg's contribution for Net Insight during his 18 years on the Board and almost as long as the Chairman cannot be emphasized. His broad experience has been extremely valuable for Net Insight's development into the company we see today. As a successor to him, the Nomination Committee propose Gunilla Fransson. She has a long and wide experience from technology companies where she has worked actively with issues related to strategy, growth and change. After nine years as a board member, Gunilla Fransson has also a good knowledge of Net Insight."

Net Insight's nomination committee consists of Jan Barchan (Briban Invest), Lars Bergkvist (Lannebo Fonder), Ramsay Brufer (Alecta), Christian Brunlid (Handelsbanken Fonder) and

Lars Berg (Chairman of the Net Insight Board).

The nomination committee's other proposals will be published later, at the latest in connection with the notice to attend the 2018 Annual General Meeting. The Annual General Meeting will take place on May 8, 2018 at 10.00 CET.

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Tumegård, CEO of Net Insight, +46 8 685 04 00, fredrik.tumegard@netinsight.net (mailto:fredrik.tumegard@netinsight.net)

Ramsay Brufer, Chairman of the Nomination Committee, +46 706 569 262, ramsay.brufer@alecta.se (mailto:ramsay.brufer@alecta.se)

This information is information that Net Insight AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 2.30 pm CET on November 17, 2017.

About Net Insight

Net Insight's vision is to enable a live and interactive media experience for anyone on earth. Our aim is to lead progress and enable a global media marketplace where live content can be exchanged and interaction among TV audiences can take place in real-time. We want to create the media experience of the future, centered on content.

Net Insight delivers products, software and services for effective, high-quality media transport, coupled with the effective management of resources, all, which creates an enhanced TV experience. Net Insight's offerings span across the entire media spectrum, starting from TV cameras and TV studios, right through to the TV consumers. Our solutions benefit network operators, and TV and production companies, by lowering total cost of ownership, improving their workflow efficiencies and providing them with the ability to capture new business opportunities.

More than 500 world-class customers run mission critical media services using Net Insight's solutions, covering more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, please visitnetinsight.net (https://www.netinsight.net/)

Twitter: @NetInsight, twitter.com/NetInsight (https://twitter.com/NetInsight)

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/165152/ (http://www.linkedin.com/company/165152/)

