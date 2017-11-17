

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) Friday announced that Franklin Codel, a senior executive vice president and head of its Consumer Lending organization, has been dismissed from the company, effective immediately.



The company said the dismissal was the result of Codel's acting in a manner that was contrary to the company's policies and expectations, but related to business or operations or performance or financial results.



'Difficult as this situation is, the decision reflects our commitment to our values and culture and to executive accountability,' said President and Chief Executive Officer Tim Sloan. 'We have a strong team in Consumer Lending and I am fully confident that the transition will be smooth and that its businesses will continue to operate normally in serving our customers.'



The company plans to find a permanent successor to head Consumer Lending by the end of the year. For the interim period, the group's four main line of business will report to President and CEO Tim Sloan.



