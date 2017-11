BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. housing starts for October will be issued at 8.30 am ET Friday. The economists are looking for consensus of 1.190 million, while the prior month start level was 1.127 million.



Ahead of the data, the greenback held steady against its major rivals.



The greenback was worth 1.1795 against the euro, 112.60 against the yen, against the pound and 0.9916 against the franc as of 8:25 am ET.



