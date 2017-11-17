Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest customer analytics study on the telecom industry. The client, a renowned mobile apps developer, wanted to identify the emerging trends in social media and leverage innovations to improve customer experience. The telecom client wanted to assess the customer usage patterns and develop new mobile apps to target the right audience.

According to the customer analytics experts at Quantzig, "With the growth of technologies, the process of interaction is confined to mobile phones. Major mobile app developers are adopting customer analytics solutions to understand the influence of mobile applications and its impact on customers."

The global telecom market has been rapidly transforming due to the preference for a digital economy. This transformation is mainly driven by the ongoing innovations and technological developments that are taking place. With the help of mobile apps, customers can stay well-informed about new product launches and their specifications. Leading players in the mobile apps industry are also relying on the customer analytics solution to target the right customers and provide highly relevant offers.

The solution offered by Quantzig helped the mobile app developer to predict better which customers are at the risk of churn. The client was able to improve the strength of relationships and the value of the customer. Additionally, the telecom client was able to assess the usage patterns of the customer and improve their digital experience.

This customer analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Acquire, retain, satisfy, and engage customers proactively

Identify and profile the most profitable customer segments

This customer analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

Gaining relevant insights into the competitors in the mobile applications space

Effectively continuing to serve the existing customers, preventing attrition, and building strong relationships

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 12 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

