Innodata Inc.: Agility PR Solutions Releases Influencer Streams and Keyword Search Capabilities

New AgilityTM features deliver a relevant stream of social media and news content, and enable contact list search by keyword so communicators can more easily find and connect with influencers.

NEW YORK - November 17, 2017 - Agility PR Solutions (http://www.agilitypr.com/), a subsidiary of INNODATA INC. (NASDAQ: INOD), announced today two new features in the AgilityTM media contact database (https://www.agilitypr.com/our-solutions/media-database/) that will make it easier for communicators to find and connect with media influencers and earn coverage.

INFLUENCER STREAMS

With Influencer Streams, AgilityTM users can build live streams of social media posts and news by media contacts in our database.

Streamline social monitoring . No more scrolling through endless social media feeds. See a real-time stream of tweets from relevant journalists and media influencers, not simply everyone with a Twitter handle.

Find new influencers . Listen in on social conversations to gain insight and identify new journalists writing about niche topics. Add them to contact lists for future outreach.

Single view of social and traditional media content. Agility media monitoring clients can dive even deeper and see the latest published stories, either from journalists in their lists or by keywords they search for.

KEYWORD SEARCH FOR MEDIA CONTACTS

Search our vast repository of billions of articles by keyword to identify who is writing about niche topics, industries or competitors. This easy-to-use search also makes it simple to identify non-traditional journalists in our media list - like bloggers or influencers - who may not cover a traditional beat or subject.

"We have heavily invested this year in adding new features and functionality that help our users connect with the media and amplify their stories and content," said Martin Lyster, CEO of Agility PR Solutions. "Expect an exciting lineup of new capabilities throughout 2018 that will enable clients to drive earned media and achieve their organizational goals."

Influencer Streams and keyword search are available now to Agility clients and are standard features across all Agility packages (https://www.agilitypr.com/our-solutions/pricing/). No upgrades or add-ons are required. Existing Agility clients can begin using Influencer Streams immediately by contacting their account manager at sales@agilitypr.com (mailto:sales@agilitypr.com'subject=Influencer%20streams).

Learn more about the Agility media contact database and all the monitoring and PR measurement capabilities of Agility PR Solutions at www.agilitypr.com (http://www.agilitypr.com).

Agility PR Solutions

Agility PR Solutions, a subsidiary of INNODATA INC. (NASDAQ: INOD), provides powerful, yet easy-to-use media database, monitoring, and analytics solutions for tomorrow's communicators. Since 2003, clients have trusted our tools and services to help them identify and connect with influencers, capture coverage, and measure impact of everything they do. Whether we do it for you or help you do it yourself, our patented monitoring technology and team of media analysts make it easy to monitor and measure traditional, broadcast, social media, and online coverage.

Media contact:

Dawn Smeaton

Director of Marketing

Agility PR Solutions

1 866-545-3745 x1121





