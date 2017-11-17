SOUTHFIELD, MI -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/17 -- HelloWorld, the leading digital marketing solutions provider for the world's top brands, today announced Travis Taylor as an additional Creative Director to HelloWorld's award-winning creative leadership team. The company provides full-service creative and user experience expertise, enabling brands to drive an emotional and behavioral consumer response. The addition of Taylor is triggered by recent growth in branding, digital experience, and loyalty from HelloWorld's largest clients.

HelloWorld reached into the advertising agency talent pool to recruit Taylor, who previously worked with McCann, MRM and Leo Burnett. His portfolio includes highly visible work for General Motors, Audi, MasterCard and Anheuser-Busch. He will focus on extending HelloWorld's creative work for branded promotions into loyalty marketing and on-line consumer experiences.

A graduate of the University of New Hampshire with an M.F.A. degree in creative writing, Taylor will help forge a cohesive creative vision for HelloWorld's largest clients who execute high volume campaigns with multiple touchpoints. He will guide brands on how to strategically engage consumers with relevant, personalized content that engenders long-term loyalty through unique brand-consumer relationships.

He will report to Jen Todd Gray, Senior Vice President, Brand, Marketing and Creative Services. Commenting on Taylor's appointment, Gray noted, "As leaders in digital marketing, our clients expect us to adhere faithfully to their brand values as we drive innovation and new ways to capture consumers' attention. Travis is a unique marketing strategist as well as a creative visionary, with equal passion for outstanding work and great client service. We are thrilled to welcome him to the HelloWorld creative leadership team."

Taylor states, "For over a decade, I've helped brands tell their stories through engaging digital experiences that connect their products to consumers in meaningful ways. I am excited to pair my digital strategy expertise with HelloWorld's innovative technologies to drive our clients' businesses forward."

Taylor's appointment is the second in a series of high-level additions to the HelloWorld leadership team. Peter DeNunzio, HelloWorld CEO, commented, "We will continue to invest in senior talent, both internally and with select additions from the outside. Our client solutions demand is exhibiting robust growth and we are fortunate to be able to attract talent such as Travis to expand our capabilities and better serve our clients."

About HelloWorld, Inc.

HelloWorld is a digital marketing solutions company working with the world's leading brands across all industry verticals. The company offers a powerful combination of native platform technology and marketing strategy to marketers looking to accelerate growth and deepen consumer impact. HelloWorld creates brand-consumer interactions through promotional campaigns to spark interest, loyalty programs to retain and reward, and multi-channel messaging to continue the conversation in market. Founded in 1999 as ePrize, HelloWorld is one of the largest independent digital marketing companies, with offices in Detroit, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Seattle. The company has been behind highly effective regional and global campaigns for clients such as Coca-Cola, Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft, and Starbucks. For more information, please visit helloworld.com.

