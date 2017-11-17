ResMed Elects Karen Drexler to Its Board of Directors

A champion of women in leadership, Drexler brings wealth of experience at both commercial-stage and start-up medtech and healthcare companies

Also at annual meeting of shareholders, long-serving Director Chris Roberts announced his retirement

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced it has elected accomplished healthcare executive Karen Drexler to its Board of Directors.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/7462953-resmed-board-of-directors-karen-drexler/

Additionally, Dr. Chris Roberts is retiring after serving on ResMed's Board for more than 25 years. Ms. Drexler's appointment and Dr. Roberts' retirement both took effect following the company's annual meeting of shareholders held Thursday afternoon.

Ms. Drexler has been a board member for public and private digital health, medical device, and diagnostic companies for more than a decade, and has extensive management experience as both a founder and CEO. She currently serves as CEO and board member of Sandstone Diagnostics, a commercial-stage consumer diagnostics company.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Karen Drexler to ResMed's Board," said ResMed Founder and Board Chairman Peter Farrell. "Her deep expertise in advising and managing medical device, digital health and diagnostic companies, and particularly her experience in technology and out-of-hospital care models, will serve ResMed well as we continue to deepen our leadership in connected care and digital health."

"I'd also like to thank Chris Roberts for his long and meaningful service to ResMed spanning more than a quarter-century," said Farrell.

Ms. Drexler is an active mentor and advisor with Astia, a global nonprofit focused on female founders, and is a founding member of Astia Angels, a network of investors who fund such founders. Ms. Drexler was also president and CEO of Amira Medical Inc., developer of minimally invasive glucose monitoring technologies, from 1996 until it was sold to Roche Holding AG in 2001. From 1984 to 1995, she held various positions at LifeScan and played a key role in the company's sale to Johnson & Johnson in 1986.

Dr. Roberts served as a member of ResMed's board from 1989 to 1990, and from 1992 until his retirement. Dr. Roberts is a longtime medtech innovator. From 2004 to 2015, he served as CEO, president and board member of Cochlear Limited, a leader in the treatment of severe and profound hearing impairment.

About ResMed

ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) changes lives with award-winning medical devices and cloud-based software applications that better diagnose, treat and manage sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other chronic diseases. ResMed is a global leader in connected care, with more than 4 million patients remotely monitored every day.Our 6,000-strong team is committed to creating the world's best tech-driven medical device company - improving quality of life, reducing the impact of chronic disease, and saving healthcare costs in more than 120 countries. ResMed.com | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

For media: For investors: Alison Graves Agnes Lee +1 858-836-6789 +1 858-836-5971 news@resmed.com investorrelations@resmed.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/588826/RESMED_INC__LOGO.jpg