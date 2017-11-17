Global Electronic Health Record Market 2017-2027

LONDON, November 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

On-premise based EHR, Web-based EHR, Cloud-based EHR, Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centres, Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Facilities, Diagnostic and Imaging Centres, Pharmacies

The global electronic health record market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2027. In 2016, the Web-based EHR segment held 43% share of the global electronic health record market.

Report Scope

•Global Electronic Health Record Market forecastsfrom2017-2027

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global electronic health record marketby technology:

- On-premise based EHR

- Web-based EHR

- Cloud-based EHR

Each submarket is further broken down by region:North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global electronic health record marketby end-users:

- Hospitals

- Ambulatory Care Centers

- Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes, and Assisted Living Facilities

- Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

- Pharmacies

Each submarket is further broken down by region:North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW

• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2027 for theseregional and national markets:

- North America: the US, Canada and Mexico

- South America: Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, Bolivia and Rest of South America

- Europe: France, Germany, the UK, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe

- Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia, Thailand and Rest of Asia-Pacific

- Rest of the World: Middle East, Africa and other Countries

• Our study givesqualitative analysisof the global electronic health record market. It discusses theDrivers and Restraintsthat influence this market as well as thePorter's Five Forces Analysisof the global electronic health record market.

• Our study discusses theselected leading companiesthat are the major players in the global electronic health record market:

- McKesson Corporation

- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc

- athenahealth, Inc.

- Epic Systems Corporation

- GE Healthcare

- Cerner Corporation

- Oracle Corporation

- Philips

- Infor, Inc.

https://www.visiongain.com/Report/2054/Global-Electronic-Health-Record-Market-2017-2027

List of Companies and Organizations Mentioned in the Report

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Arsenal Health

athenahealth, Inc.

Catamaran Corporation

Celesio

Cerner Corporation

Change Healthcare

CHCA Computer Systems Inc.

CoverMyMeds

Epic Systems Corporation

GE Healthcare

Geisinger Health System

GGC Software Holdings, Inc.

GI Partners

Glens Falls Hospital

Henry Schein Medical

Hospital IQ

Infor, Inc.

Inovalon

Japanese Association of Healthcare Information Systems Industries (JAHIS)

Livongo

McKesson Corporation

Medecision

MedSynergies

Netsmart Technologies, Inc.

NYU Langone Medical Center

Oracle Corporation

PathXL

PeopleAnswers

Philips (the Netherlands)

Qualcomm

Quality Reviews, Inc.

Radboud University

Razor Insights, LLC

Regional Healthcare Information Networks (RHINs)

Siemens AG

Siemens Healthcare

Smart Scheduling, Inc.

SURFsara

Swiftpage, Inc.

TriZetto

U.S. Department of Defense

United Healthcare (Optum) Group

University of Missouri (MU)

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)

Vasomedical

Wellcentive

xG Health Solutions

