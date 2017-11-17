The name change below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 1 December 2017.



ISIN: DK0060530764 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Sparinvest Value Bonds 2017 Udb. KL -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New name: Sparinvest Value Virksomhedsobligationer - Global Højrente Kort Løbetid Udb. KL -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Abbreviated name: Sparinv Val Virk.obl-Glo Hø Ko Løb Ud KL -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SPIVBKL -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New short name: SPIVAVOKL -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged 99411 orderbook ID: --------------------------------------------------------------------------------





For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

