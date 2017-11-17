The French government, which has so far held separate auctions for the two leading renewable energy technologies, said joint tenders will help further reduce costs. The first auction will be open to projects not larger than 18 MW.

Virginie Schwartz, a senior official of the French General Directorate for Energy and the Climate (DGEC), which is part of the Ministry of Ecology, Sustainable Development, has revealed that a joint auction for wind and solar power projects not exceeding 18 MW in size will be held soon, according to French financial newspaper Les Echos. So far, the French government has held separate auctions for solar and wind in the frame of different support ...

