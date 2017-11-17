ServiceNow Stock Touching New HeightsToday's stock is an example of one of our favorite strategies of picking up growth stocks in the age of digital disruption. Investing in stocks that stand to gain from the rising trends in digital transformation provides a great opportunity for investors to earn above-average returns. One of the dominant trends of today is the shift towards the cloud. As enterprises continue to increase their cloud deployment to reduce cost and improve productivity, companies helping such enterprises in their digital transformation shall mint money for investors.One such player is ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW). It is a.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...