

Date: 17/11/17



Cooperativa Muratori & Cementisti - C.M.C di Ravenna SocietÃ Cooperativa



Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement



Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 08/11/17 BNP Paribas, Contact: Rupert Lewis telephone: 0207 595 8222 hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) and of the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.



Securities



+-------------------------+----------------------------------------------------+ |Issuer: |Cooperativa Muratori & Cementisti - C.M.C di Ravenna| | |SocietÃ Cooperativa | +-------------------------+----------------------------------------------------+ |Guarantor (if any): | N/A | +-------------------------+----------------------------------------------------+ |Aggregate nominal amount:| EUR 325M | +-------------------------+----------------------------------------------------+ |Description: | 6% 15 February 2023 | +-------------------------+----------------------------------------------------+ |Stabilisation Manager(s):| BNP Paribas / UniCredit | | |Banca Akros / Banca IMI / MPS Capital Services | +-------------------------+----------------------------------------------------+



Stabilisation transaction[s]



Trading Platform = OTC



Trade Date & Time Quantity Price



08/11/2017 15:10 -900,000.00 100.25



08/11/2017 15:10 -100,000.00 100.25



08/11/2017 15:11 250,000.00 100.05



08/11/2017 15:17 -2,000,000.00 100.25



08/11/2017 15:24 -500,000.00 100.45



08/11/2017 15:26 500,000.00 100.325



08/11/2017 15:27 -200,000.00 100.45



08/11/2017 15:29 200,000.00 100.325



08/11/2017 15:32 2,000,000.00 100.25



08/11/2017 15:35 1,300,000.00 100.325



08/11/2017 15:35 200,000.00 100.325



08/11/2017 15:45 1,000,000.00 100.25



08/11/2017 15:50 -100,000.00 100.45



08/11/2017 15:51 500,000.00 100.33



08/11/2017 15:57 2,000,000.00 100.25



08/11/2017 16:01 1,000,000.00 100.25



08/11/2017 16:04 200,000.00 100.3



08/11/2017 16:11 -1,000,000.00 100.5



08/11/2017 16:23 -500,000.00 100.5



08/11/2017 16:35 -200,000.00 100.47



08/11/2017 16:37 -2,000,000.00 100.49



08/11/2017 16:38 -2,000,000.00 100.5



08/11/2017 16:38 2,000,000.00 100.375



08/11/2017 16:45 -100,000.00 100.53



08/11/2017 16:52 -100,000.00 100.625



08/11/2017 16:57 3,000,000.00 100.375



08/11/2017 16:58 -1,000,000.00 100.6



08/11/2017 17:02 -100,000.00 100.75



09/11/2017 08:49 1,000,000.00 100.75



09/11/2017 09:18 500,000.00 100.69



09/11/2017 09:48 1,000,000.00 100



09/11/2017 09:55 1,700,000.00 100



09/11/2017 10:12 500,000.00 100



09/11/2017 11:02 -100,000.00 99.7



09/11/2017 11:20 -1,000,000.00 99.75



09/11/2017 11:47 3,000,000.00 99.125



09/11/2017 11:48 -2,000,000.00 99.25



09/11/2017 11:50 2,500,000.00 99.5



09/11/2017 11:51 -2,000,000.00 99.33



09/11/2017 12:07 -1,000,000.00 99.5



09/11/2017 14:03 -500,000.00 99.43



09/11/2017 14:40 -100,000.00 99.5



10/11/2017 08:21 1,000,000.00 99



10/11/2017 08:37 100,000.00 98.5



10/11/2017 08:42 2,000,000.00 98.5



10/11/2017 11:45 -100,000.00 98.6



10/11/2017 12:08 -100,000.00 98.875



10/11/2017 12:56 -100,000.00 98.875



10/11/2017 13:45 -1,000,000.00 98.875



13/11/2017 09:10 150,000.00 99.28



13/11/2017 09:21 -1,000,000.00 99.625



13/11/2017 09:45 1,000,000.00 99.375



13/11/2017 10:20 1,600,000.00 99.4



13/11/2017 14:32 1,000,000.00 99.31



14/11/2017 11:59 2,000,000.00 99.125



14/11/2017 13:17 -200,000.00 99.45



14/11/2017 13:28 2,000,000.00 99.25



14/11/2017 13:28 -2,600,000.00 99.45



