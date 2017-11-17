USA Real Estate Holding Company (OTC PINK: USTC) Announces Blockchain Initiatives through One Blockchain Limited

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2017 / USA Real Estate Holding Company (OTC PINK: USTC), a diversified public holding company is pleased to announce that it will be enhancing its Blockchain initiatives though it's wholly owned subsidiary called One Blockchain Limited registered in U.K.

Bilal Shafi, CEO of USTC commented, "A recent study by Deloitte shows there has been a massive surge of new open source Blockchain projects globally. The purpose for the formation of One Blockchain Limited is to invest in these new markets enabled by Blockchain technology and create a meaningful impact within this rapidly developing industry."

He further added, "The Company intends to do a Name Change and Canadian listing once the audited financials have been filed. We hope that our future asset acquisition in blockchain technology can build a solid market cap for the company in the long term and overall enhance our Net Stock Holder Equity."

About USA Real Estate Holding Company:

USA Real Estate Holding Company (OTC PINK: USTC) is a public holding company that targets acquisitions of undervalued, niche companies with high growth potential, including real estate properties, Fintech companies and other emerging digital technologies.

For more details please visit us at www.usarealestateholding.com

Bilal Shafi, CEO | info@usarealestateholding.com | Tel: 866-557-5745

