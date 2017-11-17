Sanoma Corporation, Press Release, November 17, 2017 at 16:15 CET+1



Sanoma sells office property at Ludviginkatu, Helsinki



Sanoma Corporation has signed an agreement to sell office property at Ludviginkatu 2-10, Helsinki, Finland to a fund managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments.



The property has served as head office of Sanoma prior to 2014. It was also the editorial home of Helsingin Sanomat, Finland's leading daily newspaper, until 1999. Today, the property is rented out to various tenants, which will continue their activities in the premises. Helsingin Sanomat Foundation and the Päivälehti Museum it manages are also located in the property.



Additional information



Investor Relations, Kaisa Uurasmaa, tel. +358 40 560 5601 or ir@sanoma.com Group Communications, Marcus Wiklund, tel. +358 40 060 3147



Sanoma Sanoma is a front running media and learning company impacting the lives of millions every day. We provide consumers with engaging content, offer unique marketing solutions to business partners and enable teachers to excel at developing the talents of every child. With companies operating in Finland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Poland and Sweden, our net sales totalled EUR 1.6 billion and we employed over 5,000 professionals in 2016. The Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.