World Antibody Drug Conjugates Market 2017-2030 - Featuring Over 500 Companies with Interviews from Market Leaders

DUBLIN, November 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Antibody Drug Conjugates Market (4th Edition) 2017-2030" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Antibody Drug Conjugates Market (4th Edition), 2017-2030' report provides a comprehensive study on the current landscape of ADCs, featuring an elaborate discussion on the future potential of this evolving market.
The field has captured the interest of several drug developers, both small and large companies. While more than half of these pipeline candidates are in the discovery / preclinical stages, around 10% of candidate therapies are presently in advanced stages (phase II and above); we anticipate the market to witness continued growth in the next 5-10 years.
Since the first approval of MYLOTARG in 2000 and its subsequent withdrawal in the year 2010, the ADC market has evolved considerably. In the last seven years, the market has witnessed an increasing interest from drug developers and healthcare investors alike. Post the commercialization of ADCETRIS in 2011 and KADCYLA in 2013, there was a temporary, but evident, decline in the popularity of ADCs.
This was attributed to the fact that no new ADC candidates were approved after 2013 and the focus had shifted to other novel therapies, such as immune checkpoint inhibitors and T-cell therapies. However, the recent approval of BESPONSA and re-approval of MYLOTARG has renewed the interest of stakeholders in the domain. This growing popularity and potential of ADCs can also be correlated with an exponential increase in the number of patents that have been filed; the cumulative number has increased from 1,395 patents in 2009 to 10,208 patents in the first half of 2017.
While there are close to 200 ADCs in clinical / preclinical stages of development, the field is currently going through a gradual transition. The industry is shifting from relying on conventional technologies to newer approaches for generating ADCs. This transition has paved way for several well-funded start-ups, which offer novel conjugation approaches, more potent warheads and modified linker technologies.
In addition, the ADCs are now being evaluated in combination with several other novel therapies, such as immune checkpoint inhibitors, epigenetic modulators and monoclonal antibodies.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Scope of the Report
1.2. Research Methodology
1.3. Chapter Outlines
2. Executive Summary
3. Introduction
3.1. Chapter Overview
3.2. Evolution of Cancer Treatment
3.3. Cancer Treatment Methods
3.4. Monoclonal Antibodies to Treat Cancer
3.5. Essential Components of Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs)
3.6. Advantages of ADCs over Traditional Therapeutics
3.7. ADCs, Monoclonal Antibodies and Small Molecule Drugs: Comparison of Key Properties
3.8. ADME Properties of ADCs
4. Market Overview
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. ADCs: Clinical Pipeline
4.3. ADCs: Preclinical Pipeline
5. Key Opinion Leaders
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. Current Research Landscape
5.3. Most Prominent Key Opinion Leaders
6. Key Therapeutic Areas
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Hematological Malignancies
6.3. Solid Tumors
7. Company And Drug Profiles
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. AbbVie
7.3. Astellas Pharma
7.4. Bayer HealthCare
7.5. Biotest Pharmaceuticals
7.6. Celldex Therapeutics
7.7. ImmunoGen
7.8. Immunomedics
7.9. Progenics Pharmaceuticals
7.10. Pfizer
7.11. Roche / Genentech
7.12. Sanofi
7.13. Seattle Genetics
8. Partnerships And Collaborations
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Partnership Models
8.3. ADCs: List of Partnerships
8.4. ADCs: Analysis of Partnerships
9. Venture Funding
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Types of Funding
9.3. ADCs: Funding Instances
9.4. ADCs: Analysis of Funding
10. Academic Grants
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. ADCs: List of Recent Academic Grants
10.3. ADCs: Analysis of Grants
11. Combination Therapies
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.2. Combination Therapy: History of Development
11.3. FDA-approved Combination Therapies in Oncology
11.4. Combination Therapies: FDA Guidelines
11.5. Combination Therapies: ADCs
12. Novel Conjugation Technology Platforms
12.1. Chapter Overview
12.2. First Generation ADC Technologies
12.3. Second Generation ADC Technologies
12.4. Third Generation ADC Technologies
12.5. Evolutionary Analysis
13. Assesment Of Non-Clinical Data, First In Human Dosing
13.1. Chapter Overview
13.2. ADCs and Non-Clinical Studies
13.3. ICH S9 Guidelines
13.4. Investigational New Drug (IND)-Enabling Study Designs
13.5. Toxicities in Animal Models
13.6. Prediction of Maximum Tolerated Dosage (MTD) in Humans
13.7. Other Key Considerations for Study Design
14. Patent Analysis
14.1. Chapter Overview
14.2. Scope and Methodology
14.3. ADC Patents: Distribution by Publication Year
14.4. ADC Patents: Distribution by Geographical Location
14.5. ADC Patents: Distribution by CPC Classifications
14.6. ADC Patents: Emerging Areas
14.7. ADC Patents: Leading Players
14.8. ADC Patents: Benchmarking Analysis
14.9. ADC Patents: Emerging Players
14.10. ADC Patents: Patent Valuation
14.11. ADC Patents: Leading Citations
15. Case Study: ADC Manufacturing
15.1. Chapter Overview
15.2. Key Steps in ADC Manufacturing
15.3. Challenges Associated with ADC Manufacturing
15.4. Limitations of In-House Manufacturing
15.5. Growing Demand for Contract Manufacturing
15.6. Emergence of Start-Ups Offering Contract Services
15.7. Investments in ADC Manufacturing Capability Expansions
15.8. Collaborations Established for ADC Manufacturing
15.9. CMOs with Linker Manufacturing Capabilities
15.10. CMOs with HPAPI / Cytotoxic Payload Manufacturing Capabilities
15.11. CMOs with Conjugation Capabilities
15.12. ADC One Stop Shops
16. Market Forecast And Opportunity Analysis
16.1. Chapter Overview
16.2. Scope and Limitations
16.3. Forecast Methodology
16.4. Overall ADCs Therapeutics Market
16.5. ADCs Therapeutics Market: Individual Drug Forecasts
17. Swot Analysis
17.1. Chapter Overview
17.2. Strengths
17.3. Weaknesses
17.4. Opportunities
17.5. Threats
18. Conclusion
18.1. The Recent Approval of MYLOTARG and BESPONSA has Renewed the Interest in ADCs
18.2. In Addition to Established Players, Start-ups, Backed by Venture Capital Investors, are Significantly Driving Innovation in this Domain
18.3. With Multiple Late-phase Candidates, the ADCs Space is Characterized by a Robust and Promising Pipeline
18.4. More Potent Warheads, Novel Targets and Innovative Conjugation Platforms have Emerged as Potential Areas of Research
18.5. Several Stakeholders have Entered into Strategic Alliances to Further R&D Efforts in this Domain
18.6. CMOs Continue to a Play Significant Role in Driving the Industry Forward
18.7. Post the Approval and Launch of Multiple Late-phase Product Candidates, the Market is Expected to Grow at a Rapid Pace
19. Interview Transcripts
19.1. Chapter Overview
19.2. Alan Burnett, Professor, School of Medicine, James Cardiff University
19.3. Sasha Koniev, Chief Executive Officer, Syndivia
19.4. Anthony DeBoer, Director, Business Development, Synaffix
19.4. Mark Wright, Site Head, Grangemouth, Piramal Healthcare
19.6. Christian Bailly, Head of CDMO, Pierre Fabre
19.7. Anonymous, Director, Business Development, Leading CMO
19.8. John Burt, Chief Executive Officer, Abzena
19.9. Christian Rohlff, Founder and CEO, Oxford BioTherapeutics
19.10. Laurent Ducry, ADC R&D, Lonza
19.11. Stacy McDonald, Group Product Manager and Jennifer L. Mitcham, Director, Business Development, Catalent Pharma Solutions
19.12. Aldo Braca, Chief Executive Officer, BSP Pharmaceuticals
19.13. Anonymous, Chief Executive Officer, Leading CMO
20. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data
21. Appendix 2: List Of Companies And Organizations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/43ln94/antibody_drug
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716