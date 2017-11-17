World Antibody Drug Conjugates Market 2017-2030 - Featuring Over 500 Companies with Interviews from Market Leaders

DUBLIN, November 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Antibody Drug Conjugates Market (4th Edition) 2017-2030" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Antibody Drug Conjugates Market (4th Edition), 2017-2030' report provides a comprehensive study on the current landscape of ADCs, featuring an elaborate discussion on the future potential of this evolving market.

The field has captured the interest of several drug developers, both small and large companies. While more than half of these pipeline candidates are in the discovery / preclinical stages, around 10% of candidate therapies are presently in advanced stages (phase II and above); we anticipate the market to witness continued growth in the next 5-10 years.

Since the first approval of MYLOTARG in 2000 and its subsequent withdrawal in the year 2010, the ADC market has evolved considerably. In the last seven years, the market has witnessed an increasing interest from drug developers and healthcare investors alike. Post the commercialization of ADCETRIS in 2011 and KADCYLA in 2013, there was a temporary, but evident, decline in the popularity of ADCs.

This was attributed to the fact that no new ADC candidates were approved after 2013 and the focus had shifted to other novel therapies, such as immune checkpoint inhibitors and T-cell therapies. However, the recent approval of BESPONSA and re-approval of MYLOTARG has renewed the interest of stakeholders in the domain. This growing popularity and potential of ADCs can also be correlated with an exponential increase in the number of patents that have been filed; the cumulative number has increased from 1,395 patents in 2009 to 10,208 patents in the first half of 2017.

While there are close to 200 ADCs in clinical / preclinical stages of development, the field is currently going through a gradual transition. The industry is shifting from relying on conventional technologies to newer approaches for generating ADCs. This transition has paved way for several well-funded start-ups, which offer novel conjugation approaches, more potent warheads and modified linker technologies.



In addition, the ADCs are now being evaluated in combination with several other novel therapies, such as immune checkpoint inhibitors, epigenetic modulators and monoclonal antibodies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Chapter Outlines



2. Executive Summary



3. Introduction

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Evolution of Cancer Treatment

3.3. Cancer Treatment Methods

3.4. Monoclonal Antibodies to Treat Cancer

3.5. Essential Components of Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs)

3.6. Advantages of ADCs over Traditional Therapeutics

3.7. ADCs, Monoclonal Antibodies and Small Molecule Drugs: Comparison of Key Properties

3.8. ADME Properties of ADCs



4. Market Overview

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. ADCs: Clinical Pipeline

4.3. ADCs: Preclinical Pipeline



5. Key Opinion Leaders

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Current Research Landscape

5.3. Most Prominent Key Opinion Leaders



6. Key Therapeutic Areas

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Hematological Malignancies

6.3. Solid Tumors



7. Company And Drug Profiles

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. AbbVie

7.3. Astellas Pharma

7.4. Bayer HealthCare

7.5. Biotest Pharmaceuticals

7.6. Celldex Therapeutics

7.7. ImmunoGen

7.8. Immunomedics

7.9. Progenics Pharmaceuticals

7.10. Pfizer

7.11. Roche / Genentech

7.12. Sanofi

7.13. Seattle Genetics



8. Partnerships And Collaborations

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Partnership Models

8.3. ADCs: List of Partnerships

8.4. ADCs: Analysis of Partnerships



9. Venture Funding

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Types of Funding

9.3. ADCs: Funding Instances

9.4. ADCs: Analysis of Funding



10. Academic Grants

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. ADCs: List of Recent Academic Grants

10.3. ADCs: Analysis of Grants



11. Combination Therapies

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Combination Therapy: History of Development

11.3. FDA-approved Combination Therapies in Oncology

11.4. Combination Therapies: FDA Guidelines

11.5. Combination Therapies: ADCs



12. Novel Conjugation Technology Platforms

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. First Generation ADC Technologies

12.3. Second Generation ADC Technologies

12.4. Third Generation ADC Technologies

12.5. Evolutionary Analysis



13. Assesment Of Non-Clinical Data, First In Human Dosing

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. ADCs and Non-Clinical Studies

13.3. ICH S9 Guidelines

13.4. Investigational New Drug (IND)-Enabling Study Designs

13.5. Toxicities in Animal Models

13.6. Prediction of Maximum Tolerated Dosage (MTD) in Humans

13.7. Other Key Considerations for Study Design



14. Patent Analysis

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Scope and Methodology

14.3. ADC Patents: Distribution by Publication Year

14.4. ADC Patents: Distribution by Geographical Location

14.5. ADC Patents: Distribution by CPC Classifications

14.6. ADC Patents: Emerging Areas

14.7. ADC Patents: Leading Players

14.8. ADC Patents: Benchmarking Analysis

14.9. ADC Patents: Emerging Players

14.10. ADC Patents: Patent Valuation

14.11. ADC Patents: Leading Citations



15. Case Study: ADC Manufacturing

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Key Steps in ADC Manufacturing

15.3. Challenges Associated with ADC Manufacturing

15.4. Limitations of In-House Manufacturing

15.5. Growing Demand for Contract Manufacturing

15.6. Emergence of Start-Ups Offering Contract Services

15.7. Investments in ADC Manufacturing Capability Expansions

15.8. Collaborations Established for ADC Manufacturing

15.9. CMOs with Linker Manufacturing Capabilities

15.10. CMOs with HPAPI / Cytotoxic Payload Manufacturing Capabilities

15.11. CMOs with Conjugation Capabilities

15.12. ADC One Stop Shops



16. Market Forecast And Opportunity Analysis

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Scope and Limitations

16.3. Forecast Methodology

16.4. Overall ADCs Therapeutics Market

16.5. ADCs Therapeutics Market: Individual Drug Forecasts



17. Swot Analysis

17.1. Chapter Overview

17.2. Strengths

17.3. Weaknesses

17.4. Opportunities

17.5. Threats



18. Conclusion

18.1. The Recent Approval of MYLOTARG and BESPONSA has Renewed the Interest in ADCs

18.2. In Addition to Established Players, Start-ups, Backed by Venture Capital Investors, are Significantly Driving Innovation in this Domain

18.3. With Multiple Late-phase Candidates, the ADCs Space is Characterized by a Robust and Promising Pipeline

18.4. More Potent Warheads, Novel Targets and Innovative Conjugation Platforms have Emerged as Potential Areas of Research

18.5. Several Stakeholders have Entered into Strategic Alliances to Further R&D Efforts in this Domain

18.6. CMOs Continue to a Play Significant Role in Driving the Industry Forward

18.7. Post the Approval and Launch of Multiple Late-phase Product Candidates, the Market is Expected to Grow at a Rapid Pace



19. Interview Transcripts

19.1. Chapter Overview

19.2. Alan Burnett, Professor, School of Medicine, James Cardiff University

19.3. Sasha Koniev, Chief Executive Officer, Syndivia

19.4. Anthony DeBoer, Director, Business Development, Synaffix

19.4. Mark Wright, Site Head, Grangemouth, Piramal Healthcare

19.6. Christian Bailly, Head of CDMO, Pierre Fabre

19.7. Anonymous, Director, Business Development, Leading CMO

19.8. John Burt, Chief Executive Officer, Abzena

19.9. Christian Rohlff, Founder and CEO, Oxford BioTherapeutics

19.10. Laurent Ducry, ADC R&D, Lonza

19.11. Stacy McDonald, Group Product Manager and Jennifer L. Mitcham, Director, Business Development, Catalent Pharma Solutions

19.12. Aldo Braca, Chief Executive Officer, BSP Pharmaceuticals

19.13. Anonymous, Chief Executive Officer, Leading CMO



20. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data



21. Appendix 2: List Of Companies And Organizations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/43ln94/antibody_drug





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716