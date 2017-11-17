Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-11-17 15:19 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AS PRFoods has made the following amendment to the financial calendar - the unaudited interim report of 3rdquarter and 9 months of AS PRFoods for the year 2017 will be published latest on the 47th week instead of the 46th week as previously announced.



Interim report will be published later in due to reporting new subsidiaries acquired during Q3.



Indrek Kasela AS PRFoods Member of the Management Board Phone: +372 452 1470 investor@prfoods.ee www.prfoods.ee