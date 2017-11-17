Global Toxicology Services Market 2017-2025 - Market is Expected to Reach $14,343 Million

DUBLIN, November 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Toxicology Services Global Market - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The toxicology services global market is expected to grow at high single digit CAGR to reach $14,343 million by 2025.
The study of adverse effects of chemicals and other biologic substances on living organisms is termed as toxicology. The term toxicology is broadly used in various industries such as agrochemical, pharmaceutical, medical devices, cosmetics, and others. Toxicologists are responsible for the development, implementation, and interpretation of toxicological tests to meet regulatory requirements and data quality standards (e.g., GLPs).
Mandatory toxicology testing in various industries such as pharmaceutical, agriculture, environmental and chemical, rapid technology advancements, increased demand for crop protection are some of the driving factors for this industry. Increasing trend in outsourcing the toxicology services and increasing end stage drug failures are creating newer opportunities for the market to grow. However, opposition to animal testing in case of in vivo tests and increased funding towards drug repurposing are hindering the market to grow.
Toxicology services global market is classified based on methods, industries, endpoint tests, and geography. Based on methods the toxicology services market can be divided into two segments i.e., in vivo, and in vitro. In silico methods have been included in the in vitro segment along with ex vivo methods. Based on industries the segment is further classified as pharmaceutical industry (discovery and preclinical), medical device industry, cosmetics, chemical industry (industrial chemicals, agrochemicals, environmental) and others (consumer goods and food). The endpoints segment can be classified as systemic toxicology, organ toxicology, dermal toxicology, neurotoxicology, ocular toxicology, genotoxicology, developmental and reproductive toxicology, carcinogenicity and ecotoxicology.
Factors Influencing Market
Drivers and Opportunities
- Mandatory Toxicology Testing in Various Industries & Rise in Global R&D Investments
- Increasing Outsourcing Trend
- Increased Funding by the Public and Private Sector
- Crop Protection Demand Driven by the Ongoing Need to Increase the Efficiency of Food Production to Feed Growing Global Populations
- Rapid Advances in Technologies
- Increasing Product Failure Due to Safety Concerns
Restraints and Threats
- High Cost and Long Duration of Tests
- High Capital and Technical Requirements for GLP Certification
- Increased Funding Towards Repurposing
- Opposition to Animal Testing
- Limited IP Protection in Developing Regions
