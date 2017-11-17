Global Toxicology Services Market 2017-2025 - Market is Expected to Reach $14,343 Million

DUBLIN, November 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The toxicology services global market is expected to grow at high single digit CAGR to reach $14,343 million by 2025.

The study of adverse effects of chemicals and other biologic substances on living organisms is termed as toxicology. The term toxicology is broadly used in various industries such as agrochemical, pharmaceutical, medical devices, cosmetics, and others. Toxicologists are responsible for the development, implementation, and interpretation of toxicological tests to meet regulatory requirements and data quality standards (e.g., GLPs).

Mandatory toxicology testing in various industries such as pharmaceutical, agriculture, environmental and chemical, rapid technology advancements, increased demand for crop protection are some of the driving factors for this industry. Increasing trend in outsourcing the toxicology services and increasing end stage drug failures are creating newer opportunities for the market to grow. However, opposition to animal testing in case of in vivo tests and increased funding towards drug repurposing are hindering the market to grow.

Toxicology services global market is classified based on methods, industries, endpoint tests, and geography. Based on methods the toxicology services market can be divided into two segments i.e., in vivo, and in vitro. In silico methods have been included in the in vitro segment along with ex vivo methods. Based on industries the segment is further classified as pharmaceutical industry (discovery and preclinical), medical device industry, cosmetics, chemical industry (industrial chemicals, agrochemicals, environmental) and others (consumer goods and food). The endpoints segment can be classified as systemic toxicology, organ toxicology, dermal toxicology, neurotoxicology, ocular toxicology, genotoxicology, developmental and reproductive toxicology, carcinogenicity and ecotoxicology.

Factors Influencing Market

Drivers and Opportunities



Mandatory Toxicology Testing in Various Industries & Rise in Global R&D Investments

Increasing Outsourcing Trend

Increased Funding by the Public and Private Sector

Crop Protection Demand Driven by the Ongoing Need to Increase the Efficiency of Food Production to Feed Growing Global Populations

Rapid Advances in Technologies

Increasing Product Failure Due to Safety Concerns

Restraints and Threats



High Cost and Long Duration of Tests

High Capital and Technical Requirements for GLP Certification

Increased Funding Towards Repurposing

Opposition to Animal Testing

Limited IP Protection in Developing Regions

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction



3 Market Analysis



4 Toxicology Services Global Market, by Method



5 Toxicology Services Global Market, by Industry



6 Toxicology Services Global Market, by Endpoint Tests



7 Toxicology Services Market, by Region



8 Company Developments



9 Major Companies



Bureau Veritas

Charles River Laboratories

Eurofins Scientific

Envigo

Evotec A.G.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (Labcorp)

Merck KGaA

MPI Research

SGS Group

Wuxi Apptec

Companies Mentioned



Absorption Systems L.P

Accelera S.R.L

Admescope

Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (AMRI)

ALS Group

Altogen Labs

American Preclinical Services

Amplia Pharmatek Inc.

Anthem Biosciences

APT Testing & Research Pvt. Ltd. (ATR)

Aquatox Testing & Consulting Inc

Athena Discovery, Inc

Aurigene

Battelle Memorial Institute

Bienta/Enamine Ltd.

Biomed Preclinical Solutions

Bioneeds India Pvt Ltd

Bolder Biopath, Inc.

Bozo Research Center

BTS Research

Bureau Veritas (Maxxam)

Burleson Research Technologies, Inc.

Care Research, LLC

Centre for Toxicology and Environmental Health (CTEH)

Charles River Laboratories

Chemdiv, Inc.

Chemex Environmental International Ltd

Chemon Inc.

Chempartner

CIDP

Citox Lab

CMIC Inc.

CNBE INRS

Cognibrain

Comparative Biosciences, Inc.

Computational Toxicology Services LLC

Concept Life Sciences

Concord Biosciences LLC

Consumer Product Testing Company

Creagen Biosciences Inc.

Creative Animodel

Creative Dynamics Inc. (Creative Bioarray)

Crown Bioscience Inc.

CXR Biosciences

Dilisym Services Inc

DSK Innosciences

EAG Laboratories

Ecotox Services International

Emulate Inc

Envigo

Environmental Bio-Detection Products (EBPI)

Eurofins

Evotec (Cyprotex Plc., Aptuit)

Exelgen Discovery

Exova

Explora Biolabs

Fera Science Ltd.

Formex LLC (Bioduro)

Forthtox Ltd

Franuhofer Item

Gateway Pharmacology Laboratories

Geneva Laboratories, Inc.

GLR Labs Pvt Ltd

Greiner Bio-One International GmbH

GVK Bio

Hemogenix

IDSC, LLC.

In Silico Toxicology GmbH

INA Research

Innovative Environmental Services (IES) Ltd

Insphero A.G.

Institute of Industrial Organic Chemistry

Intellisyn RD

Intox Pvt. Ltd.

Invitek Inc.

Invitrocue

ITR Laboratories Canada Inc.

Iuvo Bioscience

JAI Research Foundation

Jubilant Biosys

Kaly-Cell

Kemxtree LLC

Krish Biotech

Labcorp (Covance)

Level Biotechnology

Lovelace Respiratory Research Institute

LPT Laboratory of Pharmacology

MB Research Laboratories

Merck KGaA (Bioreliance, Inc.)

Metrion Biosciences

Microchem Laboratory Inc

MPI Research Inc

Murigenics

Mrieux Nutrisciences Corporation

Namsa Inc

Nautilus Environmental

Neo Biomed Services Ltd

Noble Life Sciences

Novamass Ltd

Nucrotechnics

Numerate, Inc.

Pacific Biolabs

Pacific Ecorisk, Inc.

Paraza Pharma, Inc.

PBR Laboratories

Pharmacelsus GmbH

Pharmadirections Inc

Pharmalegacy Laboratories

Pharmaron, Inc.

Pharmaseed

Pollutech Group of Companies Inc.

PPD

Prado Pvt. Ltd.

Product Safety Labs Inc

Qingdao Taihongda Chemical Co.,Ltd (Formerly Pharmathd)

QPS

RCC Laboratories India Private Limited

Robin Guy Consulting, LLC

Rovaltain Research Company

Sa-Ford

Sai Life Sciences

SBH Sciences

Selcia

Selvita SA

Sequani Ltd

SGR Especializada

SGS

Shanghai Medicilon

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. (SNBL)

Signature Discover

Simulations Plus, Inc.

Sinclair Research

Smithers Viscient

Sobran

SRI International

Sundia Meditech Co

Syngene International

Syntech Research Inc

TCG Lifesciences

TNO Triskelion B.V.

Toxicology Solutions

Toxikon Corporation

Toxindia

Toxstrategies Inc.

TRE Environmental Strategies, LLC

TUV Sud AG

Vanta Biosciences

Vimta Labs Limited

Viroclinics Biosciences

Vivo Biotech Ltd

Vivo Science

Vivopharm Pty Ltd

Vivotecnia

Wickham Laboratories Ltd

Wuxi Pharmatech

Xenometrics LLC

