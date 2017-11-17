State of the US College Course Materials 2017 - Market Size & Structure, Policy & Funding, Course Materials and Distribution

DUBLIN, November 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "State of College Course Materials 2016-2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

In State of College Course Materials 2016 - 2017, examines the changing dynamics of the higher education market that impact the industry and how the industry is responding.

The College Course Materials Market Trends & Forecast annual reports provide an overview of the changing market for instructional resources in higher education in the U.S. This new edition continues that tradition in two parts. The first part, State of College Course Materials 2016 - 2017, is now available and focuses on two main areas: the current market landscape and the competitive environment for publishers and distributors of instructional resources for college programs.

Topics covered in of College Course Materials 2016 - 2017 include:

Student enrollment by institutional type, 2015

Changing shape of the for-profit career-college market segment

Growth in appeal of distance learning for college students

State fiscal support for higher education in fiscal 2017

Outlook for federal student aid and expanding access, fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2018

Course materials sales by segments for 2015 and 2016with 2017 projections

Changing balance of print and digital media

Impact of open educational resources (OER) on publishers and distributors

Powerful relevance of textbook rental programs

Competitive analysis of four leading course materials providers

Growth of publisher ecommerce channels

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Market Size & Structure

Institution Types And Numbers

For-Profit/Non-Profit Split Among Private Institutions

Two-Year Vs. Four-Year

Earning a Ba at a Community College

Where Students Are Enrolled

A Decade of Growth to One of Change

Full-Time Vs. Part-Time

Student Demographics

For-Profits Try to Regain Footing

Going Online Slowly

Degrees of Choice



Chapter 2: Policy & Funding

Introduction

Costs of Attending College in 2016-2017

Federal Focus: Reduce Spending And Regulation

Year-Round Pell Grants Reinstated; Gi Bill Updated

Protracted Review for Gainful Employment And Debt Repayment

Fiscal 2018 Budget Requests And Cuts

States Hedge On Higher Ed Funding; Free Tuition Plans Increase

States Turn On the Free Tuition Switch



Chapter 3: Course Materials

Introduction

California Moves to Change Approach to Remediation in Math And English

Student Spending On Im Continues to Decline

Health Leads Student Spending On Course Materials

2016 Was Year of Significant Volatility for Publishers

Segmenting Market Sales

The Decline of Print Textbooks

Digital Media Secures a Foothold in Higher Education

Publishers Confront Tough Market Conditions in 2016

Jockeying for Digital Position

Protecting Print Textbooks



Chapter 4: Distribution

Introduction

The Competitive Campus Store Landscape

Amazon And the Virtual Store

Bookstores And Publishers As Rivals

Publishers' Ecommerce Efforts

Openstax Epitomizes Oer Use

Publishers, Book Stores Adapt to Oer

Oer Impact On Publishers

