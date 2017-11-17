State of the US College Course Materials 2017 - Market Size & Structure, Policy & Funding, Course Materials and Distribution

DUBLIN, November 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "State of College Course Materials 2016-2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
In State of College Course Materials 2016 - 2017, examines the changing dynamics of the higher education market that impact the industry and how the industry is responding.
The College Course Materials Market Trends & Forecast annual reports provide an overview of the changing market for instructional resources in higher education in the U.S. This new edition continues that tradition in two parts. The first part, State of College Course Materials 2016 - 2017, is now available and focuses on two main areas: the current market landscape and the competitive environment for publishers and distributors of instructional resources for college programs.
Topics covered in of College Course Materials 2016 - 2017 include:
- Student enrollment by institutional type, 2015
- Changing shape of the for-profit career-college market segment
- Growth in appeal of distance learning for college students
- State fiscal support for higher education in fiscal 2017
- Outlook for federal student aid and expanding access, fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2018
- Course materials sales by segments for 2015 and 2016with 2017 projections
- Changing balance of print and digital media
- Impact of open educational resources (OER) on publishers and distributors
- Powerful relevance of textbook rental programs
- Competitive analysis of four leading course materials providers
- Growth of publisher ecommerce channels
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Market Size & Structure
Institution Types And Numbers
For-Profit/Non-Profit Split Among Private Institutions
Two-Year Vs. Four-Year
Earning a Ba at a Community College
Where Students Are Enrolled
A Decade of Growth to One of Change
Full-Time Vs. Part-Time
Student Demographics
For-Profits Try to Regain Footing
Going Online Slowly
Degrees of Choice
Chapter 2: Policy & Funding
Introduction
Costs of Attending College in 2016-2017
Federal Focus: Reduce Spending And Regulation
Year-Round Pell Grants Reinstated; Gi Bill Updated
Protracted Review for Gainful Employment And Debt Repayment
Fiscal 2018 Budget Requests And Cuts
States Hedge On Higher Ed Funding; Free Tuition Plans Increase
States Turn On the Free Tuition Switch
Chapter 3: Course Materials
Introduction
California Moves to Change Approach to Remediation in Math And English
Student Spending On Im Continues to Decline
Health Leads Student Spending On Course Materials
2016 Was Year of Significant Volatility for Publishers
Segmenting Market Sales
The Decline of Print Textbooks
Digital Media Secures a Foothold in Higher Education
Publishers Confront Tough Market Conditions in 2016
Jockeying for Digital Position
Protecting Print Textbooks
Chapter 4: Distribution
Introduction
The Competitive Campus Store Landscape
Amazon And the Virtual Store
Bookstores And Publishers As Rivals
Publishers' Ecommerce Efforts
Openstax Epitomizes Oer Use
Publishers, Book Stores Adapt to Oer
Oer Impact On Publishers
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vppnkf/state_of_college
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716