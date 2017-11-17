The "Transformer Oil Market: By Types (Mineral, Synthetic, Bio based Oils); By Applications (Oil Filled Transformers, Circuit Breakers, Others) By End User (Industrial, Commercial, Others) Geography- Forecast (2017-2021)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report gives detailed information about the product value chain right from the beginning which includes raw materials till end-use. The market is analyzed based on the key attributes such as the power in the hands of producers and consumers, analysis on the degree of competition, and threats from substitutes and new entrants.

Some of the major factors that are all set to drive the transformer oil market is raising power consumption, increasing investment in the power sector and expansion of electrical grids in the developing regions. Growing development and modernizations apprehend the demand for power transformers which consequently lead the usage of transformer oil.

Evolving electric demand in developing economies such as Asia-Pacific, Brazil and South Africa is anticipated to augment their grid infrastructure to upsurge the electricity accessibility and hence increase the demand for transformer oil. Additionally, growing demands from numerous application segments as well as regions are producing various markets opportunities for transformer oil.

Americas is estimated to be the largest market for global transformer oil market in 2015. APAC region is forecast to have highest growth in the next few years due to growing adoption of transformer oil in industrial power applications. In Americas, oil as well as power consumption is the major end users of transformer oil.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

2. Executive Summary

3. Transformer Oil Landscape

4. Transformer Oil Forces

5. Transformer Oil Strategic Analysis

6. Transformer Oil By Types

7. Transformer Oil By Applications

8. Transformer Oil By End User

9. Transformer Oil Market By Geography

10. Transformer Oil Market Entropy

11. Company Profiles

ABB Ltd.

Aevitas.

Alstom Inc.

Apar industries limited.

Asia Electrical Power Equipment (Shenzhen) Co.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Clean Oil Services Pty Ltd.

Cargill Incorporated.

Dow Corning.

Ergon Inc.

Engen Petroleum Ltd.

Electrical Oil Services Ltd.

ERFA Industries Group.

Exxonmobil Corporation.

Eaton Corporation Plc.

Fenghua Xingyu Electron Co., Ltd.

General Electric Company.

Gulf Oil Middle East Limited.

Interpower International Ltd.

IMI Precision Engineering.

Ingersoll Rand Industrial Technologies.

IWAKI America Inc.

Himoinsa Sl.

Hydrodec Group Plc.

Kelvion Holding GmbH.

Larsen Toubro, LittelFuse Inc.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P.

M&I Materials Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Mindman Industrial Co Ltd

