

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The United States has warned that there is a 'heightened risk' of terrorist attacks throughout Europe, particularly during the upcoming Christmas and New Year holiday season. This was announced by the Department of State in a travel alert issued on Thursday.



In the Travel Alert, which is valid up to January 31, it urged U. S. citizens heading for Europe to exercise caution at holiday festivals and events.



Citing recent incidents in France, Russia, Sweden, Britain, Spain, and Finland, the State department warned that the Islamic State, Al-Qa'ida, and their affiliates have the ability to plan and execute terrorist attacks in Europe.



In December last year, 12 people were killed when a terrorist rammed a truck into a Christmas market in Berlin, and 39 others were killed in another attack at a nightclub in Istanbul on New Year's Eve.



While local governments continue counter-terrorism operations, the U S Government remains concerned about the potential for future terrorist attacks. 'U. S. citizens should always be alert to the possibility that terrorist sympathizers or self-radicalized extremists may conduct attacks with little or no warning,' the Travel Alert says.



Extremists continue to focus on tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, and local government facilities as viable targets.



U. S. citizens have been advised to be vigilant in locations such as hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, high-profile events, educational institutions and airports, which could be targets for possible attacks.



