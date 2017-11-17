The "Aerospace Foam Market: By Types, by End Users Geography Forecast (2016-2021)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The aerospace foam market is set to escalate at a CAGR of 5.65% during the period 2016-2021.
Foams in aerospace industry are used for variety of applications including temperature insulation, acoustic insulation, flame resistance, and reduction of air leakage. The foams used for aerospace purposes satisfies criteria such as low density and fire retardancy, since weight increase directly impacts the cost of operation, while prevention of fire may avoid accidents and causalities.
Airlines are currently focusing on improving cabin interiors and providing latest on-board technology to improve customer loyalty and customer experience quotients.
Polyurethane foams are poised to dominate the market during the period 2016-2021. However the polyethylene foams are comprehended to witness prominent CAGR of 6.85% during the same period. The demand for better facility during aircraft travel clubbed with increase in safety features in aircraft has led to the increase in the market for polyurethane foam in aerospace sector.
The prime factor for the growth in the market is due to the rising number of commercial aircraft deliveries globally. Major airlines are strategizing to increase the number of seats majorly in the business class segment is also attributing to this growth. Increasing accidents due to flammability has demanded for manufacturing a set of materials suitable for aerospace industry, which can reduce the number of accidents and thus saving the nation from severe losses.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Aerospace Foam Market overview
2. Executive summary
3. Aerospace Foam Market landscape
4. Aerospace Foam Market forces
5. Aerospace Foam Market Strategic analysis
6. Aerospace Foam Market By Foam Type
- Polyethylene
- Cross-Linked Polyethylene
- Polyurethane
- Reticulated Polyurethane
- Melamine
- Specialty Foams
7. Aerospace Foam Market By End-Users
- Commercial Aircrafts
- Military Aircrafts
- General Aircrafts
8. Aerospace Foam Market By Geography
9. Company profiles
- Armacell International SA
- BASF SE
- Boyd Corporation
- ERG Materials and Aerospace Corporation
- Evonik Industries AG
- Rogers Corporation
- SABIC
- UFP Technologies
- Zotefoams Plc
- Benien Aerospace GmbH
