BCD Travel's clients who use Concur Travel will gain access to the same expansive hotel choices already available to travelers who book hotels using a BCD agent or the TripSource app and website, BCD's traveler engagement platform.

The integration between TripSource and Concur Travel will provide business travelers with access to over one million unique property options across the globe, letting them choose from over 15 million hotel rate shopping choices. Ensuring availability to desirable rooms and rates is critical, because the success of a company's travel program depends on earning the confidence of travelers that they can find what they want in-program.

"Travelers should have access to the same rooms and rates whether they're booking through an agent, their online booking tool or their mobile device," said Yannis Karmis, BCD Travel SVP, Product Planning Development. "Our integration with Concur Travel reflects our progress in meeting that marketplace expectation."

In addition to helping ensure that travelers can find the hotel accommodations they expect when traveling on business, the integration will also help fix the problem of inconsistent content across booking channels.

The BCD hotel program combines content from Global Distribution Systems with that of leading hotel booking aggregators and private hotels. It lets travelers book client-negotiated rates and offers from hotel chains and private hotels alike including fully flexible, restrictive, pre-paid, package, wholesale and mobile rates.

"Concur and BCD have a shared goal of offering comprehensive, competitive properties and rates. Supplementing GDS content with BCD's hotel program is a great win for our mutual clients and travelers. We are pleased to work together to bring this solution to clients worldwide," said Mike Koetting, Concur EVP, Supplier and TMC Services.

BCD Travel's integration with Concur Travel will launch with a pilot group of users. BCD's hotel booking engine will integrate with Concur Travel by utilizing a proprietary Concur Hotel API. BCD Travel's reporting and analytics platform will capture traveler data, ensuring accessibility to important business trip information.

In addition to greater hotel content, BCD Travel's relationship with Concur offers businesses a powerful way to bring more travel spend and trip components under management air, hotel, car and rail inventory, parking, ground transportation and dining. In combining BCD's full-service travel management with Concur's online booking and expense solutions, the two companies provide among the broadest offering for capturing, measuring and managing travel spend in the market today.

About BCD Travel

BCD Travel helps companies make the most of what they spend on travel. For travelers, this means keeping them safe and productive, and equipping them to make good choices on the road. For travel and procurement managers, it means advising them on how to grow the value of their travel program. In short, we help our clients travel smart and achieve more. We make this happen in 108 countries with almost 13,000 creative, committed and experienced people. And it's how we maintain the industry's most consistent client retention rate (95% over the past 10 years), with 2016 sales of US$24.6 billion. For more information, visit www.bcdtravel.com.

About BCD Group

BCD Group is a market leader in the travel industry. The privately-owned company was founded in 1975 by John Fentener van Vlissingen and consists of BCD Travel (global corporate travel management), Travix (online travel: CheapTickets, Vliegwinkel, BudgetAir, Flugladen and Vayama), Park 'N Fly (off-airport parking), Airtrade Holland (consolidation and fulfillment) and joint venture Parkmobile International (mobile parking applications). BCD Group employs over 14,000 people and operates in 108 countries with total sales of US$26.4 billion, including US$10.4 billion partner sales. For more information, visit www.bcdgroup.com.

About Concur

For more than two decades, Concur, an SAP company, has taken companies of all sizes and stages beyond automation to a completely connected spend management solution encompassing travel, expense, invoice, compliance and risk. Concur's global expertise and industry-leading innovation keep its customers a step ahead with time-saving tools, leading-edge technology and connected data, in a dynamic ecosystem of diverse partners and applications. User-friendly and business-ready, Concur unlocks powerful insights that help businesses reduce complexity and see spending clearly, so they can manage it proactively. Learn more at concur.com or the Concur blog.

