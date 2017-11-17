Autism in American Children has Soared From 1 in 150 in 2000 to 1 in 45 Today

MUMBAI, November 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Bharat Book Bureau announces the addition of the report "The U.S. Autism Treatment Market"

2.1 million children and adults now live with autism. Yet, few therapies exist to treat this disease-just a few medications and ABA (applied behavioral analysis) programs. This is a fragmented $1.8 billion market comprised of for-profit and non-profit providers that serve autistic patients via brick & mortar centers and in-home therapy provided by therapists. Waiting lists are growing and only 36% of patients are estimated to have access to insurance coverage.

The report includes: dollar value & growth of the market from 2009 to a 2022 forecast, market structure, key metrics of treatment centers, definition of and the types of autism, typical therapies used, how ABA programs work, insurance coverage, patient demographics, analysis of the market for drugs to treat autism (Risperdal, Abilify, Ritalin), latest CDC research findings on autism, market growth factors, economic costs, and a ranking of the top treatment chains/no. of centers.



Contains 11 in-depth competitor profiles and revenues of the largest players in the field: Autism Speaks, UPMC, Centria Autism Services, The Center for Autism & Related Disorders, the May Institute, Butterfly Effects, Autism Learning Partners, Autism Spectrum Therapies, Chance Light Behavioral Health, and City Pro Group.

