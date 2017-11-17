Safety Light Curtain Market Worth 1,178.2 Million USD by 2023

PUNE, India, November 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Safety Light Curtain Market by Safety Level (Type 2, Type 4), Component (LED, Photoelectric Cells, Control Unit, Display Unit, Enclosures), Resolution (9mm-24mm, 25mm-90mm, More Than 90mm), Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is expected to be valued at USD 1,178.2 Million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2017 and 2023. Factors that are driving the growth of the market include the increasing incidents of accidents in industries, rise in industrial revolution 4.0, and rising need for safety light curtains in the packaging industry powered by robotics, among others.

Browse 71 Market Data Tables and 67 Figures spread through 158 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Safety Light Curtain Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/safety-light-curtain-market-173496576.html

Safety level type 4 to hold the largest size of the safety light curtain market during forecast period

Type 4 safety light curtains are designed, constructed, and tested on the basis of the definition set by international standard IEC 61496-1/-2. The applications of type 4 safety light curtains are determined on the basis of risk assessments; areas wherein risks are moderate or high, type 4 safety light curtain are recommended. The effective aperture angle (EAA) in case of type 4 safety light curtains is +-2.5°, which is smaller than type 2 (+-5°) safety light curtains. Smaller EAA prevents the risks of disruption of optical beams. As these curtains can be modified to have a lesser resolution, type 4 safety light curtains can be used for finger detection, along with hand detection and body detection.



Automotive industry to hold a major share of the safety light curtain market in 2017

Safety light curtains are widely used in the automotive industry for a number of applications at various points of operations. Conveyor machines, robotic arms, welding machines, and press machines are a few examples of man machine systems used in automobile manufacturing plants. The installation of these systems is usually followed by the implementation of proper safety standards, equipment, and control systems. Safety equipment and control systems, including safety light curtains, are installed in automobile manufacturing plants to ensure the safety of workers and prevent accidents that may occur due to the mismanagement of these machines. The primary applications for safety light curtains in the automotive industry include assembly/disassembly, presses, and material handling. Automated machines used to carry out these processes are equipped with safety light curtains.

Safety light curtain market in APAC to grow at a high rate between 2017 and 2023

APAC comprises India, China, Japan, and South Korea. China is among the fastest-growing economies in APAC, and also is one of the biggest manufacturing hubs in the region. China specializes in the mass production of almost every product catering to industries such as automotive, semiconductor, electronics, chemicals, food & beverages, healthcare, followed by India, which also a major economy in APAC.

The major players operating in the safety light curtain market are Omron (Japan), KEYENCE (Japan), Rockwell Automation (US), SICK (Germany), Pepperl+Fuchs (Germany), Banner Engineering (US), Panasonic (Japan), Schneider Electric (France), Datalogic (Italy), and Leuze Electronic (Germany).

