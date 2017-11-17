As from November 20, 2017, Jays AB will be listed under its new company name Jays Group AB.



New company name: Jays Group AB --------------------------------------- Unchanged short name: JAYS --------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code SE0003204908 --------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID: 75344 ---------------------------------------



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance on +46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com.