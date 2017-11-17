Investors that missed out on the Bitcoin surge to $7,834.72 should pay close attention to today's Ethereum news update. ETH is on the verge of getting its own derivatives market, which is precisely what sent Bitcoin flying to the moon last month.I know that memories are short in the crypto space, but surely we all remember the dramatic run that Bitcoin experienced in recent weeks.Remember, it had just broken through the $5,000 level when CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) announced that it would add a Bitcoin futures contract. Investors took one look.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...