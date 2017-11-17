

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. (JASO) said that it reached deal with JASO Holdings Limited or 'Holdco', JASO Parent Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Holdco, and JASO Acquisition Limited or 'Merger Sub', a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent, pursuant to which the Company will be acquired by an investor consortium in an all-cash transaction implying an equity value of the Company of approximately $362.1 million.



As per the terms of the Merger Agreement, at the effective time of the merger, each ordinary share of the Company issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time will be cancelled and cease to exist in exchange for the right to receive $1.51 in cash without interest, and each American depositary share of the Company, representing 5 Shares, will be cancelled in exchange for the right to receive $7.55 in cash without interest, except for (a) Shares owned by Jinglong Group Co., Ltd., Chin Tien HUANG, Chi Fung WONG and Pak Wai WONG, which will be rolled over in the transaction, cancelled and cease to exist without any conversion thereof or consideration paid therefor, and (b) Shares held by shareholders who have validly exercised and not effectively withdrawn or lost their rights to dissent from the merger pursuant to Section 238 of the Companies Law of the Cayman Islands.



The merger consideration represents a premium of 18.2% to the closing price of the Company's ADSs on June 5, 2017, the last trading day prior to the Company's announcement of its receipt of a revised 'going-private' proposal, and a premium of 17.2% to the average closing price of the Company's ADSs during the 3-month period prior to its receipt of a revised 'going-private' proposal.



The Buyer Group comprises Mr. Baofang Jin, chairman and chief executive officer of the Company, Jinglong, a British Virgin Islands company of which Mr. Baofang Jin is the sole director, and/or its affiliates, and the other Rollover Shareholders.



The Buyer Group intends to fund the merger with a combination of debt and equity. The Buyer Group has delivered an executed debt commitment letter to the Company pursuant to which CSI Finance Limited, Credit Suisse AG, Singapore Branch and certain other parties will provide, subject to the terms and conditions set forth therein, a loan facility to fund the merger in the amount of US$160 million.



The Company's board of directors approved the Merger Agreement and the merger and resolved to recommend that the Company's shareholders vote to authorize and approve the Merger Agreement and the merger.



The merger, which is currently expected to close during the first quarter of 2018, is subject to customary closing conditions including the approval of the Merger Agreement by the affirmative vote of holders of Shares representing at least two-thirds of the voting power of the Shares present and voting in person or by proxy at a meeting of the Company's shareholders convened to consider the approval of the Merger Agreement and the merger.



The Buyer Group and the Rollover Shareholders have agreed to vote all of the Shares and ADSs they beneficially own, which represent approximately 25.7% of the voting rights attached to the outstanding Shares as of the date of the Merger Agreement, in favor of the authorization and approval of the Merger Agreement and the merger. If completed, the merger will result in the Company becoming a privately-owned company and its ADSs will no longer be listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX