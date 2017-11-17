CHARLOTTE, NC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/17 -- Since 1997, Converters Expo has brought professionals from across the converting industry to Wisconsin to share the latest technology, products, and ideas. Thanks to the overwhelming success of the event and industry demand, Converters Expo is adding a new show, Converters Expo South, which will debut on February 6, 2018 in Charlotte, NC at the Charlotte Convention Center.

"The Carolina-Georgia area is the second largest 'Converting Corridor' in the nation for this type of manufacturing. Products that come out of these specialized processes range from baby wipes, to dental bibs, labels, pouches and numerous other items used in our daily lives," said John Kalkowski, Packaging Market & Media Leader for BNP Media's Food, Beverage and Packaging Group. "Converters Expo South will bring converters and packagers of paper, film and nonwovens together with companies looking for the latest in efficiency, techniques, advances, products, equipment and more. By adding this new event for the Southeast marketplace we will expand our audience and bring more opportunities to the industry."

Sponsors of Converters Expo South include Pinnacle Converting Equipment, AccuWeb, BST North America and Valley Grinding & Mfg. These companies will join 60 other vendors offering converting services to complete products using paper, film and nonwovens through rewinding & sheeting; folding & finishing; coating, laminating & adhesives; flexographic printing & inks; packaging, warehousing, shipping & logistics; equipment and associated engineering; as well as testing and product development, along with many others.

Several hundred companies are making plans to attend this launch event including contract manufacturers to help in all aspects of production; printing, packaging and testing services; expansion ideas and new equipment as well as product developers looking for converters and manufacturers to create products and learn about new technologies. To learn more about the event, visit www.convertersexposouth.com or click here to register.

The exhibit floor will be open from 9:30 am - 3:30 pm and will include a complimentary lunch buffet and happy hour, giving attendees the perfect chance to network with fellow converter specialists and suppliers. For additional information about exhibiting or sponsorships, contact Emily Patten, event sales manager, at pattene@bnpmedia.com or 847-405-4045.

Converters Expo South is produced by the Packaging Strategies Group, (www.packagingstrategies.com) which has delivered up-to-the minute, unbiased packaging industry news, information and analysis to audiences across multiple platforms since 1983. The event is owned by BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com), which produces national and international business meetings, conferences, trade shows, workshops, webinars, and industry events with one goal in mind: providing superior information to help professionals succeed in business.

