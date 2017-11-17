As from November 20, 2017, unit rights issued by CybAero AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until December 5, 2017.



Instrument: Unit Rights -------------------------------------- Short name: CBA UR -------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 -------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010547919 -------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 146132 -------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO / 8 -------------------------------------- Tick size Table: Other Equities / 227 -------------------------------------- Mic Code: FNSE --------------------------------------



As from November 20, 2017, paid subscription units issued by CybAero AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Paid Subscription Units ----------------------------------------- Short name: CBA BTU ----------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010547927 ----------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 146133 ----------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ----------------------------------------- Tick size Table: Other Equities / 227 ----------------------------------------- Mic Code: FNSE -----------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on 08 528 00 399.