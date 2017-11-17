China LFP Cathode Material Industry PEST Analysis 2017-2020

DUBLIN, November 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "China LFP Cathode Material Industry PEST Ananlysis and Top 8 local Manufacturers in-depth Survey, 2017 to 2020 Forecast" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The cathode material output of China reached 161.6 kilotons in 2016, which increased by 43% on a YoY basis. The growth was mainly driven by a 60% output increase in power battery market. In 2016, the growth of China's cathode material production value (RMB 20.8 billion in 2016, increased by 54%) was faster than its output due to the continuous pricing increasing.

Among which, the output of LFP was 57 kilotons in 2016 with a YoY growth rate of 75%, accounting for 35.3% of total cathode material output. The development of power battery and energy storage battery markets have affected the demand positively. But due to the original limitation of LFP's energy density, the usage of LFP will probably see the ceiling around 2018-2019 and transfer to a downturn trend. The global LFP capacity is concentrated in Mainland China and Taiwan.



At present, China LFP cathode material price maintains at RMB 90-100 thousand per ton. The price will gradually fall affected by increasing production scale and over capacity. It is estimated that the price of cathode material will fall to RMB 60-70 thousand per ton in 2020, with a decreasing range of 30%-40%.

